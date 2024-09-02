Watch Now
Ward, Allar top Heisman head-turners in CFB Week 1
Without jumping to conclusions so early, Miami's Cam Ward and Penn State's Drew Allar are perhaps the top two Heisman contenders who really turned heads in Week 1 of the NCAA football season.
Up Next
Is Zverev a real threat to Sinner US Open bettors?
Is Zverev a real threat to Sinner US Open bettors?
Drew Dinsick thinks Alexander Zverev should make the US Open men's singles final from his side of the bracket, but when it comes to winning it all, he's not worried about those bettors with a Sinner ticket.
Eagles vs. Packers spread ‘perfectly reasonable’
Eagles vs. Packers spread 'perfectly reasonable'
Despite the questions around the Eagles, Drew Dinsick likes their price as three-point favorites (per DraftKings Sportsbook) against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the NFL regular season.
Mahomes, Chiefs poised for more history in 2024
Mahomes, Chiefs poised for more history in 2024
Croucher and Dinsick are confident in the Kansas City Chiefs for the 2024 NFL season -- including in the regular season this time, with Patrick Mahomes and co. likely to start hot in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens.
Ward, Allar top Heisman head-turners in CFB Week 1
Ward, Allar top Heisman head-turners in CFB Week 1
Without jumping to conclusions so early, Miami's Cam Ward and Penn State's Drew Allar are perhaps the top two Heisman contenders who really turned heads in Week 1 of the NCAA football season.
Stearns a live underdog against Vekic at US Open
Stearns a live underdog against Vekic at US Open
Drew Dinsick makes the case for Peyton Stearns to knock off Donna Vekic and possibly make a run to the quarterfinals at the 2024 US Open.
Fade Manchester United against Liverpool
Fade Manchester United against Liverpool
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down why Manchester United isn't in strong form heading into its matchup against Liverpool, explaining why they they'd bet the Reds at Old Trafford.
Expanded CFP adds layer to betting futures
Expanded CFP adds layer to betting futures
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview Clemson against Georgia in Week 1 before analyzing how the 12-team College Football Playoff impacts the top teams in the country.
Consider Texas A&M’s moneyline against Notre Dame
Consider Texas A&M's moneyline against Notre Dame
Jay Croucher, Eric Froton and Brad Thomas preview the betting outlook for Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M, highlighting why the Aggies present bettors with several favorable routes.
Georgia’s defense could quiet Clemson’s offense
Georgia's defense could quiet Clemson's offense
Eric Froton joins Bet the Edge to share why Clemson's offense could have a hard time moving the ball efficiently against Georgia's stout defense, offering plenty of betting looks for the Bulldogs.