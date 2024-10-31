 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Horse Racing: Breeders' Cup Championship
Breeders’ Cup 2024: How to watch, live stream online, TV channel, start time
Horse Racing: Breeders' Cup Championship
2024 Breeders’ Cup World Championships: Entries, post times, post positions, odds, full schedule
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
Weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Truck playoffs at Martinsville

Top Clips

nbc_bte_msuoutright_241030.jpg
Rushing yards could be a fruitful prop in IU-MSU
nbc_bte_ohiopennstate_241030.jpg
The under may hit in Ohio State-Penn State
nbc_uswnt_usvarg_241030.jpg
Highlights: USWNT vs. Argentina (En Español)

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Horse Racing: Breeders' Cup Championship
Breeders’ Cup 2024: How to watch, live stream online, TV channel, start time
Horse Racing: Breeders' Cup Championship
2024 Breeders’ Cup World Championships: Entries, post times, post positions, odds, full schedule
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
Weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Truck playoffs at Martinsville

Top Clips

nbc_bte_msuoutright_241030.jpg
Rushing yards could be a fruitful prop in IU-MSU
nbc_bte_ohiopennstate_241030.jpg
The under may hit in Ohio State-Penn State
nbc_uswnt_usvarg_241030.jpg
Highlights: USWNT vs. Argentina (En Español)

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

Gabriel has good chance to hit over vs. Michigan

October 31, 2024 06:00 AM
Brad Thomas, Eric Froton and Vaughn Dalzell aren't scared of Michigan stifling Dillon Gabriel, who they feel has a good chance of going over on his passing yards prop.
Up Next
nbc_bte_dillongabriel_241030.jpg
1:04
Gabriel has good chance to hit over vs. Michigan
Now Playing
nbc_bte_msuoutright_241030.jpg
6:30
Rushing yards could be a fruitful prop in IU-MSU
Now Playing
nbc_bte_ohiopennstate_241030.jpg
0:56
The under may hit in Ohio State-Penn State
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteforeveryoung_241029.jpg
2:37
Forever Young could win 2024 Breeders’ Cup Classic
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btethorpedoanna_241029.jpg
2:56
Should Thorpedo Anna be the BC Distaff favorite?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bterandymossintv_241029.jpg
16:53
Moss: Bet against City of Troy in BC Classic
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btebimtnf_241029.jpg
0:49
Jets should take advantage of short-handed Texans
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btelaccle_241029.jpg
5:19
Start over with CLE rating, but LAC the Week 9 bet
Now Playing
nbc_bte_cardinalw9matchup_241028.jpg
5:01
Cardinals have a real shot to win the NFC West
Now Playing
nbc_bte_coachoy_241028.jpg
5:06
Evaluating Coach of the Year odds for Quinn, Reid
Now Playing