Watch Now
Timberwolves, Celtics even match in NBA Finals
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher discuss how a potential 2024 NBA Finals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics would be a mostly even matchup that slightly favors the Celtics.
Up Next
Injury history impacting Sale’s Cy Young candidacy
Injury history impacting Sale's Cy Young candidacy
Bet the Edge takes a look at the betting market for the Cy Young award, discussing why the lengthy injury history to Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale could impact his chances of winning the award.
Timberwolves, Celtics even match in NBA Finals
Timberwolves, Celtics even match in NBA Finals
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher discuss how a potential 2024 NBA Finals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics would be a mostly even matchup that slightly favors the Celtics.
Analyzing the French Open Men’s favorites
Analyzing the French Open Men's favorites
Bet the Edge previews the men's side of the 2024 French Open, analyzing the betting market for Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic to win the event.
What to expect from Timberwolves vs. Mavericks
What to expect from Timberwolves vs. Mavericks
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick peer ahead to the Timberwolves vs. Mavericks series in the NBA Western Conference Finals, with the two sharing their differing takes on which team could advance in the playoffs.
Swiatek a clear favorite ahead of French Open
Swiatek a clear favorite ahead of French Open
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss their favorite, and at least favorite, bets ahead of the 2024 French Open.
Under for Oilers-Canucks Game 7 an intriguing bet
Under for Oilers-Canucks Game 7 an intriguing bet
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze Oilers-Canucks Game 7 and share why they are intrigued by the Under as well as Evan Bouchard's price as a long shot to win the Conn Smythe Trophy on Bet the Edge.
Examining Pacers chances to compete with Celtics
Examining Pacers chances to compete with Celtics
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview the NBA Eastern Conference Finals and discuss their proper price for the Celtics to win the series and if there's any possibility of a Pacers' upset on Bet the Edge.
Twists and turns in Thunder-Mavs confound
Twists and turns in Thunder-Mavs confound
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick explain why the decisions being made in the Thunder-Mavericks series confuse them and ponder what comes next in Game 6.
Betting takeaways from 2024 NFL schedule release
Betting takeaways from 2024 NFL schedule release
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick share their overall impressions from the NFL schedule release and how they're pricing specific matchups, including Ravens at Chiefs.