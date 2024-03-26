Watch Now
Breaking down an 'interesting' NL Cy Young market
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick look at the early odds for National League Cy Young Award winner, explaining why Spencer Strider isn't a sure bet to win the honor in a deep class.
Up Next
Who could challenge Burnes for AL Cy Young Award?
Who could challenge Burnes for AL Cy Young Award?
Drew Dinsick sees the American League Cy Young Award race as Corbin Burnes and then the rest, but a few names like Framber Valdez and Zach Eflin could make for some interesting bets from a value perspective.
Breaking down an ‘interesting’ NL Cy Young market
Breaking down an 'interesting' NL Cy Young market
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick look at the early odds for National League Cy Young Award winner, explaining why Spencer Strider isn't a sure bet to win the honor in a deep class.
Evaluating Sweet 16 opening lines
Evaluating Sweet 16 opening lines
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the opening lines for multiple Sweet 16 matchups, including Illinois vs. Iowa State and Creighton vs. Tennessee.
Are ‘surging’ Pelicans a threat to win the West?
Are 'surging' Pelicans a threat to win the West?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze a "well composed" New Orleans Pelicans team and discuss if this team is a true threat to win the West on Bet the Edge.
Handicapping Florida, Alabama in Round of 64
Handicapping Florida, Alabama in Round of 64
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview a handful of Friday's NCAA tournament matchups, discussing outlooks for Florida against Colorado and Alabama versus Charleston on Bet the Edge.
Embiid’s return may not help the struggling 76ers
Embiid's return may not help the struggling 76ers
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick handicap the NBA, including whether the 76ers could make the playoffs even if Joel Embiid returns, and Tyrese Maxey's price for Most Improved Player.
NCAA tournament first-round upsets to look out for
NCAA tournament first-round upsets to look out for
Bet the Edge highlights several first-round matchups with upset potential for the 2024 NCAA men's basketball tournament, including McNeese vs. Gonzaga, Samford vs. Kansas and more.
Round of 64 line movement: Oregon-South Carolina
Round of 64 line movement: Oregon-South Carolina
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick discuss how they're reacting to line movement for Round of 64 matchups, including Oregon vs. South Carolina and Drake vs. Washington State.
Harrison Jr. ‘isn’t a lock’ for No. 4 overall pick
Harrison Jr. 'isn't a lock' for No. 4 overall pick
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick draw takeaways from current odds for the most likely prospects to go fourth and fifth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, including Marvin Harrison Jr., Drake Maye and more.