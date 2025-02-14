Watch Now
Pitches to change NBA All-Star Weekend
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick have a few ideas to improve the NBA All-Star Weekend, including several format changes to make things more competitive.
Up Next
Pitches to change NBA All-Star Weekend
Pitches to change NBA All-Star Weekend
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick have a few ideas to improve the NBA All-Star Weekend, including several format changes to make things more competitive.
Why Salah should lock up top goal scorer in the PL
Why Salah should lock up top goal scorer in the PL
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick examine the betting market for leading goal scorer in the Premier League, analyzing why the distinction will likely go to Mohamed Salah.
Carter going No. 1 in NFL draft ‘could manifest’
Carter going No. 1 in NFL draft 'could manifest'
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick explain why you can't rule out Abdul Carter getting selected No. 1 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, and examine the possibility of the Tennessee Titans trading the top pick.
Why it’s ‘tough’ to back Broome as National POY
Why it's 'tough' to back Broome as National POY
Vaughn Dalzell handicaps the National Player of the Year race and shares why Cooper Flagg remains "the bigger impact player" in comparison to Johni Broome as the Duke star continues to trend down in the market.
Eyes on Utah State, New Mexico as mid-major teams
Eyes on Utah State, New Mexico as mid-major teams
Bet the Edge examines mid-major teams that are turning heads in college basketball, including Utah State, New Mexico, and and Akron.
Could Daigneault go back-to-back as NBA COY?
Could Daigneault go back-to-back as NBA COY?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss Mark Daigneault's chances at back-to-back Coach of the Year awards if the Thunder can get to 70 wins.
Are Pistons worth betting on to make the playoffs?
Are Pistons worth betting on to make the playoffs?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick explore outlooks for the Pistons in make/miss playoff betting markets, explaining why the situation is "touch and go" and dependent on several variables.
How Butler’s exit impacts Eastern Conference odds
How Butler's exit impacts Eastern Conference odds
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick assess the ripple effects from Jimmy Butler's move to the Golden State Warriors, explaining how bettors should navigate Eastern Conference markets.
49ers are a ‘compelling’ landing spot for Rodgers
49ers are a 'compelling' landing spot for Rodgers
Jay Croucher lays out why Aaron Rodgers joining the San Francisco 49ers would be an intriguing turn of events, where he could prove to be a useful backup to Brock Purdy.
Bet on Thunder ‘at any plus number’ to win West
Bet on Thunder 'at any plus number' to win West
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick review current Western Conference champion odds, explaining why they're comfortable taking OKC vs. the rest of the field and why the Clippers are an intriguing bet to consider.