 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Sacramento Kings
Oklahoma City Thunder fantasy basketball season recap
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers
McDavid and the Oilers drag Panthers back to Edmonton for a Stanley Cup Final Game 6
Thumbnail
Memo: No agreement between PGA Tour-PIF; signature-event changes for Tiger Woods, field size

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btenlcyyoung_240618.jpg
Skenes, Imanaga best bets for Rookie of the Year
oly24_dvmss_trials_final_240618.jpg
Duncan and Downs bring the drama to diving Trials
nbc_golf_goodgoodopenhilitesv2_240618.jpg
Highlights: Good Good Midwest Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Sacramento Kings
Oklahoma City Thunder fantasy basketball season recap
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers
McDavid and the Oilers drag Panthers back to Edmonton for a Stanley Cup Final Game 6
Thumbnail
Memo: No agreement between PGA Tour-PIF; signature-event changes for Tiger Woods, field size

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btenlcyyoung_240618.jpg
Skenes, Imanaga best bets for Rookie of the Year
oly24_dvmss_trials_final_240618.jpg
Duncan and Downs bring the drama to diving Trials
nbc_golf_goodgoodopenhilitesv2_240618.jpg
Highlights: Good Good Midwest Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Previewing 2025 NBA Championship odds

June 19, 2024 06:00 PM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview NBA championship odds for 2025, with the Boston Celtics opening as heavy favorites, and why they have reservations about the Nuggets, among others.
Up Next
nbc_roto_bteceltics_240618.jpg
4:27
Previewing 2025 NBA Championship odds
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btenlcyyoung_240618.jpg
4:27
Skenes, Imanaga best bets for Rookie of the Year
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btegame5_240616.jpg
6:51
Panthers big favorites in Stanley Cup Final Game 5
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btecopaamerica_240616.jpg
4:24
Ecuador leads bets to win Copa America group stage
Now Playing
nbc_csu_bteplayoffteams_240612.jpg
6:40
Which teams make for good longshot playoff bets?
Now Playing
nbc_csu_btemvp_240612.jpg
8:14
Stroud ‘a hot name’ in 2024 MVP betting
Now Playing
nbc_csu_btefavbet_240612.jpg
4:20
Favorite bets entering upcoming NFL season
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btenbafinals_240610.jpg
5:32
Can Celtics finish the job in NBA Finals?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteusopenv2_240610.jpg
5:00
Spieth’s U.S. Open odds ‘leap off the board’
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteeuros_240610.jpg
6:22
England, France among favorites for EURO 2024
Now Playing