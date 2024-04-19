Knicks are a good bet in series vs. 76ers

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Sparks 300
Friday NASCAR Xfinity schedule at Talladega Superspeedway
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 - Qualifying
Friday 5: Playoff drive carries over to this year for reigning Cup champion Ryan Blaney
SX 2023 Rd 15 Nashville Nissan Stadium.JPG
Saturday’s Supercross 2024 Round 14 in Nashville: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btenydraft_240418.jpg
Giants, Jets face huge decisions in NFL draft
nbc_roto_btejets_240418.jpg
Can Jets capitalize on AFC East uncertainty?
nbc_golf_gc_rorymcilroy_240418.jpg
McIlroy ‘determined’ to get to top of his game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Sparks 300
Friday NASCAR Xfinity schedule at Talladega Superspeedway
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 - Qualifying
Friday 5: Playoff drive carries over to this year for reigning Cup champion Ryan Blaney
SX 2023 Rd 15 Nashville Nissan Stadium.JPG
Saturday’s Supercross 2024 Round 14 in Nashville: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btenydraft_240418.jpg
Giants, Jets face huge decisions in NFL draft
nbc_roto_btejets_240418.jpg
Can Jets capitalize on AFC East uncertainty?
nbc_golf_gc_rorymcilroy_240418.jpg
McIlroy ‘determined’ to get to top of his game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Knicks are a good bet in series vs. 76ers

April 19, 2024 06:00 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick are both surprised that the Knicks don't have better odds in their first-round NBA playoff series against the 76ers.
Up Next
nbc_roto_btenydraft_240418.jpg
8:35
Giants, Jets face huge decisions in NFL draft
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btejets_240418.jpg
4:47
Can Jets capitalize on AFC East uncertainty?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btenbaplayoffs_240418.jpg
6:52
Knicks are a good bet in series vs. 76ers
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteclevorlseries_240417.jpg
2:39
Cavaliers the clear betting favorite over Magic
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btekingsvpelicans_240417.jpg
4:05
Kings ‘seem like the right side’ vs. Pelicans
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btelaldenseries_240417.jpg
7:54
Best bets for Lakers vs. Nuggets in first round
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btefinalsmvp_240416.jpg
5:46
Finding value in 2024 NBA Finals MVP markets
Now Playing
2148628411_copy.jpg
4:16
Bad beats so far through 2024: Davis at Masters
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btemancity_240415.jpg
4:22
PL now City’s to lose after consequential weekend
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteindyvmke_240415.jpg
4:47
Best ways to approach Pacers-Bucks playoff series
Now Playing