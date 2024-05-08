Watch Now
Is Knicks-Pacers destined for a gentleman's sweep?
Both Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick see holes in the Knicks' roster, but are the Pacers the team that can capitalize?
Up Next
Can DEN rally from 2-0 deficit vs. MIN?
Can DEN rally from 2-0 deficit vs. MIN?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze the series between the Nuggets and Timberwolves, questioning whether Denver can comeback from their 2-0 deficit against Minnesota.
Is Knicks-Pacers destined for a gentleman’s sweep?
Is Knicks-Pacers destined for a gentleman's sweep?
Both Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick see holes in the Knicks' roster, but are the Pacers the team that can capitalize?
Bayern moneyline a worthwhile risk v. Real Madrid
Bayern moneyline a worthwhile risk v. Real Madrid
Real Madrid may be the better team, and they're favored for a reason -- but Jay Croucher explains why FC Bayern Munich moneyline is his bet of choice in the UEFA Champions League matchup.
Absences make for wide open Wells Fargo bet market
Absences make for wide open Wells Fargo bet market
Absences by Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Åberg open up the Wells Fargo Championship betting market for players like Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Akshay Bhatia and more, as Brad Thomas and Denny Carter break down.
Building a network is key in sports betting
Building a network is key in sports betting
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick give some tips for the best sports betting practices, including building a network and being able to articulate your point once you think you've found an edge.
Djokovic the easy bet for French Open
Djokovic the easy bet for French Open
Drew Dinsick isn't overthinking the French Open betting market: It's Novak Djokovic, with +250 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Thunder a stiff two-end test for Mavericks
Thunder a stiff two-end test for Mavericks
Both Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick give an edge to the Thunder in their series against the Mavericks, but can Dallas make a statement in Game 1?
Cavs likely in for a ‘short series’ vs. Celtics
Cavs likely in for a 'short series' vs. Celtics
Regardless of what Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell can do, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick see the Boston Celtics making quick work of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Semifinal of the NBA Playoffs.
Thibodeau making enough adjustments to beat Pacers
Thibodeau making enough adjustments to beat Pacers
Jay Croucher likes the New York Knicks over the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Semifinal, largely because of Tom Thibodeau's adjustments so far in the NBA Playoffs -- and Drew Dinsick is mostly on board.
Edwards willing Wolves vs. Nuggets in playoffs
Edwards willing Wolves vs. Nuggets in playoffs
Anthony Edwards willed the Minnesota Timberwolves over the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of their Western Conference Semifinal, and bettors might want to take his rise to superstardom into account during the NBA Playoffs.