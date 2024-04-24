Watch Now
Knicks have 'more levers to pull' in Sixers series
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick check in on the Sixers-Knicks series, with New York taking the first two games, and discuss the importance of Jalen Brunson's presence and the need to challenge Joel Embiid.
Why Oilers are a bet to win Western Conference
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss NHL Conference Champion odds, with an easy path potentially breaking for the Edmonton Oilers and the margin between the Carolina Hurricane and Florida Panthers in the East.
McCarthy the ‘quintessential piece’ of NFL draft
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss J.J. McCarthy as an important player to monitor entering the NFL draft and the "puzzle solving" that comes to betting the draft.
Zurich Classic’s format brings betting volatility
Brad Thomas and Denny Carter break down all the odds entering the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and explain how the team stroke play format affects betting strategy.
Can Suns, Pacers bounce back in Game 2s?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick evaluate the chances that the Suns and Pacers can even their series and take homecourt advantage in Game 2 of their respective NBA playoff series.
Porter ban is ‘the process working correctly’
Drew Dinsick offers his thoughts on the Jontay Porter betting situation before Jay Croucher explains the inner workings of a sportsbook regarding betting limits, high-importance client accounts and more.
Last-minute 2024 NFL Draft props
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the still-available NFL draft prop bets that they like.
Clippers dominate Mavericks without Leonard
Drew Dinsick expresses his confusion at the Mavericks' lackluster performance in Game 1 against the Clippers, but Jay Croucher explains why he isn't too concerned about Dallas.
‘Nothing has changed’ in Lakers-Nuggets matchup
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick ponder just how close the margin is between the Nuggets and Lakers and what Los Angeles can do change the tune of the matchup.