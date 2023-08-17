 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at The Glen
NASCAR Friday schedule at Watkins Glen International
Jonathan Toews
Former Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews stepping away from NHL — but not retiring
nbc_track_worldspreview_230817.jpg
2023 World Track and Field Championships TV, live stream schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_harmanreax_230817.jpg
Harman: ‘Nice to get off to a good start’ at BMW
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerrahmreax_230817.jpg
Outlooks for Scheffler, Rahm after BMW Round 1
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreax_230817.jpg
Keys to McIlroy’s BMW Championship Round 1 success

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at The Glen
NASCAR Friday schedule at Watkins Glen International
Jonathan Toews
Former Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews stepping away from NHL — but not retiring
nbc_track_worldspreview_230817.jpg
2023 World Track and Field Championships TV, live stream schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_harmanreax_230817.jpg
Harman: ‘Nice to get off to a good start’ at BMW
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerrahmreax_230817.jpg
Outlooks for Scheffler, Rahm after BMW Round 1
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreax_230817.jpg
Keys to McIlroy’s BMW Championship Round 1 success

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

NFC longshots to consider in 2023: Bears, Vikings

August 17, 2023 06:41 PM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick debate if bettors should consider targeting the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings in 2023 markets on Bet the Edge.