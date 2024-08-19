Watch Now
CLE's Chubb, NYG's Jones lead NFL CPOY longshots
Bet the Edge reviews several notable names in a crowded NFL Comeback Player of the Year market, where Nick Chubb, Daniel Jones, and J.K. Dobbins loom with intriguing odds.
Up Next
Rodgers a ‘slight’ NFL CPOY favorite over Cousins
Rodgers a 'slight' NFL CPOY favorite over Cousins
Kirk Cousins and Aaron Rodgers loom as two clear favorites for this year's NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award, a market that Bet the Edge explains is full of "weirdness."
NFL Preseason Week 2 betting notes: LV, NYG, CHI
NFL Preseason Week 2 betting notes: LV, NYG, CHI
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick highlight the Raiders, Giants and Bears as they review their biggest takeaways from several matchups on the NFL Preseason Week 2 slate.
CLE’s Chubb, NYG’s Jones lead NFL CPOY longshots
CLE's Chubb, NYG's Jones lead NFL CPOY longshots
Bet the Edge reviews several notable names in a crowded NFL Comeback Player of the Year market, where Nick Chubb, Daniel Jones, and J.K. Dobbins loom with intriguing odds.
‘Hard Knocks’ hype may help Bears against Bengals
'Hard Knocks' hype may help Bears against Bengals
Drew Dinsick believes the Chicago Bears can cover the six-point spread against Cincinnati because of the quarterback situation on the Bengals and other factors.
Chelsea is a good long-shot bet to top the PL
Chelsea is a good long-shot bet to top the PL
Jay Croucher feels that the amount of talent Chelsea possesses make them a good long-shot team to take a chance on.
Seahawks have more upside than the market suggests
Seahawks have more upside than the market suggests
Jay Croucher looks at the Seattle Seahawks and thinks they have more wins in them than the market expectations.
Because of schedule, wait to bet on Cowboys
Because of schedule, wait to bet on Cowboys
The Cowboys' tough schedule to start the 2024 NFL regular season means bettors, according to Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick, should wait before betting on Dallas, hoping their market collapses after the first few games.
Croucher: Intangibles will hamstring 2024 Eagles
Croucher: Intangibles will hamstring 2024 Eagles
Jay Croucher explains why he believes intangibles will hamstring the 2024 Philadelphia Eagles, making them a high-floor yet potentially low-ceiling betting option for the NFL season.
Are the Giants the best NFC East bet at price?
Are the Giants the best NFC East bet at price?
The Philadelphia Eagles or Dallas Cowboys may be the favorites to win the NFC East, but in Jay Croucher's eyes, the best bet -- at price -- to win the division is Daniel Jones's New York Giants.