Fade Darnold, Allen in MVP markets after Week 5
BTE reviews fresh MVP odds after a wild Week 5 in the NFL, including Josh Allen's "tough path" to the award and which quarterbacks could challenge Patrick Mahomes atop the board.
BTE reviews fresh MVP odds after a wild Week 5 in the NFL, including Josh Allen's "tough path" to the award and which quarterbacks could challenge Patrick Mahomes atop the board.
Bet the Edge examines the Washington Commanders four-game winning streak and why Jayden Daniels has the team in great position to take home the NFC East title in 2024.
With Dan Quinn and Kevin O'Connell taking their teams to new heights, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick assess where both head coaches stand in this year's NFL Coach of the Year race.
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell break down the opening lines for Jaguars vs. Bears in London and 49ers vs. Seahawks on Thursday night, explaining what stands out to them after Week 5 of the NFL season.
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell look ahead to the Monday Night Football matchup between the Saints and Chiefs, discussing whether New Orleans can cover the spread against the defending Super Bowl champions.
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell give their betting takeaways from Week 5 of the NFL season, discussing Sam Darnold's performance for the Vikings and the late line movement with multiple games.
Rob Pizzola is not confident in the Dallas Cowboys, either on Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers or for the 2024 NFL season as a whole. Is now a good time to bet against them making the playoffs?
Jay Croucher, Drew Dinsick and Rob Pizzola look at the Commanders hosting the Browns on Sunday and can't agree on whether the spread is fair based on the factors heading into the game.
Jay Croucher, Drew Dinsick, and Rob Pizzola present their best bets for Week 5 of the NFL regular season, including the over on points scored in the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears game.