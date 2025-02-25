Watch Now
How Skenes, Webb fit into NL Cy Young markets
In what's shaping up to be a "deep field" of contenders for the 2025 National League Cy Young Award, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick examine cases for ascending phenom Paul Skenes and workhorse Logan Webb.
Up Next
Swiatek’s odds to win French Open are ‘insane’
Swiatek's odds to win French Open are 'insane'
Though she's the odds-on favorite to win this year's French Open, Drew Dinsick explains why Iga Swiatek is a risky bet before pivoting to longshot cases for Mirra Andreeva and Karolina Muchova.
How Skenes, Webb fit into NL Cy Young markets
How Skenes, Webb fit into NL Cy Young markets
In what's shaping up to be a "deep field" of contenders for the 2025 National League Cy Young Award, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick examine cases for ascending phenom Paul Skenes and workhorse Logan Webb.
Kirby, Fried can challenge Skubal for AL Cy Young
Kirby, Fried can challenge Skubal for AL Cy Young
With little value backing Tarik Skubal as the clear American League Cy Young favorite, BTE shares how bettors can best attack this market during the year, including why George Kirby and Max Fried can push for the award.
Evaluating Salah’s chances to win Ballon d’Or
Evaluating Salah's chances to win Ballon d'Or
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher break down Mohamed Salah as a bet to win the Ballon d'Or, explaining how the Egyptian star is "Messi-like" as Liverpool zero in on winning the Premier League.
Is Mobley the best bet for NBA DPOY?
Is Mobley the best bet for NBA DPOY?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the NBA Defensive Player of the Year market, analyzing Evan Mobley and Jaren Jackson Jr. as betting favorites to win the award while also considering the longshot possibilities.
Liverpool the heavy favorites to win PL
Liverpool the heavy favorites to win PL
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down Liverpool becoming massive favorites to win the Premier League, discussing why they feel the Reds are the only realistic option to win it all.
Castle may run away with NBA Rookie of the Year
Castle may run away with NBA Rookie of the Year
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick assess how Spurs guard Stephon Castle's usage will be affected by Victor Wembanyama's absence and whether anyone can challenge him for NBA Rookie of the Year.
Analyzing DPOY favorites with Wembanyama sidelined
Analyzing DPOY favorites with Wembanyama sidelined
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick review fresh Defensive Player of the Year odds with Victor Wembanyama out for the year, including cases for Jaren Jackson Jr., Evan Mobley, and Lu Dort.
How Wembanyama’s injury alters NBA betting markets
How Wembanyama's injury alters NBA betting markets
With Victor Wembanyama set to miss the remainder of the season, BTE assesses the betting fallout for the Spurs and the entire NBA landscape, including why San Antonio could "accumulate a lot of losses" down the stretch.