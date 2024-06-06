Watch Now
McDavid, Tkachuk top Conn Smythe Trophy bets
Jay Croucher examines the Stanley Cup Finals betting market, which tabs the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers as "effectively even," perhaps making the Conn Smythe Trophy a more appealing market.
Up Next
Luka MVP market doesn’t reflect Finals ‘mismatch’
Luka MVP market doesn't reflect Finals 'mismatch'
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick both think the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks is a mismatch, which isn't reflected in Luka Doncic's Finals MVP betting market.
McDavid, Tkachuk top Conn Smythe Trophy bets
McDavid, Tkachuk top Conn Smythe Trophy bets
Jay Croucher examines the Stanley Cup Finals betting market, which tabs the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers as "effectively even," perhaps making the Conn Smythe Trophy a more appealing market.
Sinner at ‘dog price’ in ‘epic’ semi vs. Alcaraz?
Sinner at 'dog price' in 'epic' semi vs. Alcaraz?
Drew Dinsick is anticipating an "epic" French Open semifinal match between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, and he's going with the underdog who's looked better as the tournament has gone on.
Sierra Leone leads intriguing Belmont Stakes field
Sierra Leone leads intriguing Belmont Stakes field
A few up-and-comers could give him a run, but Drew Dinsick likes Sierra Leone over Seize the Grey, Mystik Dan, Mindframe and the rest in the Belmont Stakes.
Breaking down the 2024 NBA Finals betting markets
Breaking down the 2024 NBA Finals betting markets
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look at the NBA Finals and analyze their favorite bets as the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics prepare to battle for the NBA Championship.
Are the Jets fairly priced to win the AFC?
Are the Jets fairly priced to win the AFC?
Sam Monson joins the Bet The Edge to talk about the New York Jets and how Aaron Rodgers' comeback from an Achilles injury may be affecting the betting market.
Swiatek favored in updated French Open odds
Swiatek favored in updated French Open odds
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick talk about the French Open women's draw after four rounds of action and whether anyone can catch an in-the-groove Iga Swiatek.
Consider fading Inter Miami in MLS title markets
Consider fading Inter Miami in MLS title markets
There are several reasons why Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are a vulnerable favorite to win this year's MLS title, with LAFC looming as an intriguing alternative at a longer price.
Imanaga, Skenes and NL ROTY market
Imanaga, Skenes and NL ROTY market
Jay Croucher discusses the crowded field of National League Rookie of the Year contenders, including 30-year-old Shota Imanaga, pitching phenom Paul Skenes and solid bat Joey Ortiz.