Watch Now
76ers too big a risk to bet to win NBA title?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss whether the Philadelphia 76ers are a good bet to win the NBA Championship with their huge addition of Paul George.
Up Next
76ers too big a risk to bet to win NBA title?
76ers too big a risk to bet to win NBA title?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss whether the Philadelphia 76ers are a good bet to win the NBA Championship with their huge addition of Paul George.
Inside Djokovic’s path to Wimbledon title
Inside Djokovic's path to Wimbledon title
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick unpack the odds of Novak Djokovic winning Wimbledon, and why he has a relatively easier path to victory compared to favorite Jannik Sinner.
Dinsick: Argentina clear favorite in Copa America
Dinsick: Argentina clear favorite in Copa America
Drew Dinsick thinks Argentina is the strongest team in the Copa America field by a significant margin, and predicts they will eventually defeat Colombia in the final.
Handicapping the last Euro 24 Round of 16 matches
Handicapping the last Euro 24 Round of 16 matches
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick break down the Netherlands taking on Romania and Turkey facing off against Austria and look at where bettors should be placing their hopes.
76ers a ‘clear No. 2' in East after George signing
76ers a 'clear No. 2' in East after George signing
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick explain why the Philadelphia 76ers have all of the tools to win the Eastern Conference after reportedly signing Paul George to a four year, $212 million contract.
How Gauff can advance far at Wimbledon
How Gauff can advance far at Wimbledon
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick handicap Wimbledon, including how Aryna Sabalenka withdrawing from the tournament improves Coco Gauff's chances of winning.
Knicks got ‘redundancy’ in trade for Bridges
Knicks got 'redundancy' in trade for Bridges
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell analyze the blockbuster pre-NBA Draft deal that sent Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks for a package of multiple draft picks.
Burnes, Skubal lead AL Cy Young best bets
Burnes, Skubal lead AL Cy Young best bets
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell break down the favorites to win the American League Cy Young Award, explaining why Tarik Skubal and Corbin Burnes lead the pack.
Why AFC West is ‘easiest’ division to handicap
Why AFC West is 'easiest' division to handicap
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell discuss why the Kansas City Chiefs are the only bet to win the AFC West before diving into other bets within the division, including Maxx Crosby to win Defensive Player of the Year.