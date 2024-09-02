 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 US Open - Day 6
2024 U.S. Open Men’s Singles Draw
TOPSHOT-TENNIS-USA-OPEN
2024 U.S. Open Women’s Singles Draw
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves
NFBC Main Event Tracker: Week 23 review

Top Clips

nbc_bte_mensuso_240901.jpg
Is Zverev a real threat to Sinner US Open bettors?
nbc_bte_chiefs_240901__973637.jpg
Mahomes, Chiefs poised for more history in 2024
nbc_bte_longshotheisman_240901.jpg
Ward, Allar top Heisman head-turners in CFB Week 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 US Open - Day 6
2024 U.S. Open Men’s Singles Draw
TOPSHOT-TENNIS-USA-OPEN
2024 U.S. Open Women’s Singles Draw
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves
NFBC Main Event Tracker: Week 23 review

Top Clips

nbc_bte_mensuso_240901.jpg
Is Zverev a real threat to Sinner US Open bettors?
nbc_bte_chiefs_240901__973637.jpg
Mahomes, Chiefs poised for more history in 2024
nbc_bte_longshotheisman_240901.jpg
Ward, Allar top Heisman head-turners in CFB Week 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Eagles vs. Packers spread 'perfectly reasonable'

September 2, 2024 06:00 AM
Despite the questions around the Eagles, Drew Dinsick likes their price as three-point favorites (per DraftKings Sportsbook) against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the NFL regular season.
Up Next
nbc_bte_mensuso_240901.jpg
4:31
Is Zverev a real threat to Sinner US Open bettors?
Now Playing
nbc_bte_packereagles_240901.jpg
6:53
Eagles vs. Packers spread ‘perfectly reasonable’
Now Playing
nbc_bte_chiefs_240901__973637.jpg
3:04
Mahomes, Chiefs poised for more history in 2024
Now Playing
nbc_bte_longshotheisman_240901.jpg
3:39
Ward, Allar top Heisman head-turners in CFB Week 1
Now Playing
nbc_bte_peytonstearns_240829.jpg
3:12
Stearns a live underdog against Vekic at US Open
Now Playing
nbc_bte_muliv_240829.jpg
4:13
Fade Manchester United against Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_bte_clemsongeorgia_240829.jpg
4:45
Expanded CFP adds layer to betting futures
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btendvtexam_240828.jpg
6:55
Consider Texas A&M’s moneyline against Notre Dame
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteclemvuga_240828.jpg
2:47
Georgia’s defense could quiet Clemson’s offense
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteheisman_240828.jpg
2:48
Milroe, Nussmeier among 2024 Heisman Trophy picks
Now Playing