Rodgers expected to play next week vs. Bills
Mike Florio provides the latest on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who head coach Mike Tomlin expects to play in Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills after suffering a wrist injury last week.
Mike Florio provides the latest on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who head coach Mike Tomlin expects to play in Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills after suffering a wrist injury last week.
Jokic’s triple-double prop stands out vs. Bulls
Trysta Krick and Vaughn Dalzell break down why the Bulls vs. Nuggets spread keeps shifting as Chicago fades, Denver surges, totals sink, and Jokic's triple-double prop becomes the only angle that still makes sense.
Fever can ‘gut it out’ to cover spread vs. Liberty
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss odds for Fever vs. Liberty, highlighting how Caitlin Clark's injury impacts the market and how the Liberty's gritty defense shapes bettors' decisions for the matchup.
Liberty’s Jones one to watch for WNBA DPOY
With the WNBA season in full swing, Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell discuss the current favorites to win WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, and someone to pay attention to — New York Liberty's Jonquel Jones.
Expect ‘aggressive effort’ from Brunson in Game 6
Vaughn Dalzell looks ahead to a Knicks vs. Celtics Game 6 that's set to be a "thriller", where he's backing Jalen Brunson to clear his 29.5-point line.
Journalism most likely to go off as Derby favorite
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss Journalism's case to remain a favorite through the Kentucky Derby and other betting storylines before the Run for the Roses.
Inter should cruise in Milan v. shorthanded Bayern
Brad Thomas breaks down why he's taking the Inter Milan double chance and under 3.5 total goals in their Champions League matchup against a shorthanded Bayern Munich squad.
Timberwolves’ defense could be too much for Lakers
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick look towards the NBA playoffs, where the Minnesota Timberwolves are looking like a great bet at plus money against the Los Angeles Lakers.
‘Surging’ Clippers should easily cover vs. Kings
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview the matchup between the red-hot Los Angeles Clippers and the Sacramento Kings, where they expect the Clippers to clear the -6.5 line for a "clean win".
Take Adebayo, Heat to beat Bulls at United Center
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss tonight's matchup between the Heat and Bulls, sharing why Miami is rightfully favored in the game and has a great chance to win next week's Eastern Conference play-in tournament.