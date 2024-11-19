Watch Now
Like Browns to cover against Steelers on TNF
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick are taking the Cleveland Browns to cover (+3.5) against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12 with inclement weather pending on Thursday night.
Wagner leads longshots to bet on for NBA MIP
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick are fading the favorites for NBA Most Improved Player and discuss why they are interested in Franz Wagner, Cade Cunningham, among others for the award.
Why this is the ‘last chance’ to bet Lamar for MVP
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick compare the cases of Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson in the MVP market, with Allen the favorite coming out of Week 11, discussing why this may be the "last chance" to bet the Ravens QB.
Broncos trending up behind Nix’s progression
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick rate the 6-5 Denver Broncos as quarterback Bo Nix continues to progress as well as the odds of making the playoffs with key games ahead.
Analyzing the NFL playoff picture after Week 11
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the playoff pictures in both the NFC and AFC, highlighting what teams such as the Lions and Ravens must do to secure favorable positioning in the conference standings.
GB vs. SF Week 12 feels like a ‘playoff game’
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick examine the early betting lines for Week 12, focusing on the Green Bay Packers hosting the San Francisco 49ers and why it feels like a playoff matchup.
Can Texans offense get back on track vs. Cowboys?
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher explain why their targeting the under when two struggling offenses in the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys square off on Monday Night Football in Week 11.
Best bets for Week 11’s Colts-Jets matchup
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the best bets for the Week 11 matchup between the Colts and Jets, including how Anthony Richardson's return under center will impact the game from a betting perspective.
Browns, Ravens highlight NFL Week 11 best bets
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss their best bets for NFL Week 11, including taking the Browns money line vs. the Saints and riding with the Ravens -3 in Pittsburgh vs. the Steelers.