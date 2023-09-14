Watch Now
Purdy's price to win MVP is 'much too big'
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss Brock Purdy's odds to win MVP and why the 49ers' QB's current price is too long on Bet the Edge.
Falcons, Bengals lead best bets for NFL Week 2
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick reveal their best bets for Week 2 of the NFL season, with Drew eyeing the Falcons over the Packers and Jay backing the Bengals (-3) against the Ravens on Bet the Edge.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss Brock Purdy's odds to win MVP and why the 49ers' QB's current price is too long on Bet the Edge.
Will Patriots defense be enough to stop Tua, MIA?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down the Dolphins as short road favorites at the Patriots and if New England's defense will be enough to stop Tua Tagovailoa on Bet the Edge.
Vikings have weapons to keep pace with Eagles
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick take a look at the odds for the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles and how being an early Thursday night game may affect the scoring on Bet the Edge.
Live betting is best with Tennessee vs. Florida
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick break down the betting market for Tennessee vs. Florida, a rivalry matchup that looks primed for some solid live-betting opportunities on Bet the Edge.
Penn State ‘cruising’ ahead of game vs. Illinois
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick handicap Penn State vs. Illinois and discuss why they are betting the Nittany Lions with a 'relentless' offense entering Week 3 on Bet the Edge.
Betting Chargers vs. Titans in Week 2
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the Chargers vs. Titans matchup in Week 2 and
Ravens’ WR Flowers climbing the OROY market
Ravens rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers had 48 percent of Baltimore's target share and Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look at his chances of being crowned 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Cowboys stock rising after destroying the Giants
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick react to the Cowboys routing the Giants on Sunday Night Football, and how the market has adjusted their chances at winning the NFC East and Super Bowl.