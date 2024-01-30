 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Figure Skating - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 3
U.S. figure skaters to get Olympic team event gold after Kamila Valiyeva DQ
NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Denny Hamlin tops Toyota Power Rankings entering 2024
Phoenix Suns v Miami Heat
Basketball Pickups: Eric Gordon steps up in second half

Top Clips

nbc_pft_mahomesraiders_240130.jpg
Chiefs got wake-up call from Raiders on Christmas
nbc_pft_nextforgoff_240130.jpg
Lions, Goff must ‘find balance’ to keep him in DET
nbc_pft_purdyfactor_240130.jpg
Purdy has opportunity to prove himself vs. Mahomes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Figure Skating - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Day 3
U.S. figure skaters to get Olympic team event gold after Kamila Valiyeva DQ
NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Denny Hamlin tops Toyota Power Rankings entering 2024
Phoenix Suns v Miami Heat
Basketball Pickups: Eric Gordon steps up in second half

Top Clips

nbc_pft_mahomesraiders_240130.jpg
Chiefs got wake-up call from Raiders on Christmas
nbc_pft_nextforgoff_240130.jpg
Lions, Goff must ‘find balance’ to keep him in DET
nbc_pft_purdyfactor_240130.jpg
Purdy has opportunity to prove himself vs. Mahomes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Quarterbacks favored in Super Bowl MVP market

January 30, 2024 06:00 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look at the Super Bowl MVP market and talk about the likelihood of a non-quarterback taking the award away from Brock Purdy or Patrick Mahomes.
Up Next
nbc_roto_btenbamvp_240129.jpg
5:53
NBA MVP market hinges on Embiid’s health
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btesbmvp_240129.jpg
6:49
Quarterbacks favored in Super Bowl MVP market
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btekcbalrecap_240128.jpg
4:57
Chiefs offense ‘isn’t fixed’ after AFC title win
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btesbline_240128.jpg
3:15
Early Super Bowl betting thoughts for 49ers-Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_bte_bestbets_240126.jpg
5:12
Reynolds prop headlines NFC Championship best bets
Now Playing
nbc_bte_aowomensfinal_240125.jpg
4:14
Zheng a live underdog in AO final vs. Sabalenka?
Now Playing
nbc_bte_maxey_240125.jpg
3:25
Maxey the frontrunner for NBA Most Improved Player
Now Playing
nbc_bte_pfwawards_240125.jpg
7:28
Are NFL DPOY and Coach of the Year wrapped up?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btechampprops_240124.jpg
8:16
NFL Championship Sunday prop bets
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btechampionshipleadersv2_240124.jpg
7:30
NFL Championship Sunday yards leader bets
Now Playing