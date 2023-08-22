Red-hot Gauff at +700 an appealing U.S. Open bet

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
IndyCar power rankings: Scott Dixon up to No. 1
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
2026 All-American Malachi Toney Selects Miami
Gus Ramos
,
Gus Ramos
,
2024 All-American Eddrick Houston Commits to Ohio State
Gus Ramos
,
Gus Ramos
,
Top Clips
Rahm explains his issues with playoff format
Ridley: Koch set an example on and off the course
Monahan, Womack on Koch’s community impact
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
IndyCar power rankings: Scott Dixon up to No. 1
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
2026 All-American Malachi Toney Selects Miami
Gus Ramos
,
Gus Ramos
,
2024 All-American Eddrick Houston Commits to Ohio State
Gus Ramos
,
Gus Ramos
,
Top Clips
Rahm explains his issues with playoff format
Ridley: Koch set an example on and off the course
Monahan, Womack on Koch’s community impact
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Red-hot Gauff at +700 an appealing U.S. Open bet
August 22, 2023 04:22 PM
Drew Dinsick explains why Coco Gauff at +700 is an appealing and "disrespectful" moneyline for the upcoming U.S. Open women's singles winner.
Close Ad