MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Women's PGA Championship
Lexi Thompson hopes to help U.S. reclaim Solheim Cup in last year as full-time player
GOLF-GBR-OPEN
How ‘very confident’ Bryson DeChambeau plans to attack Royal Troon
Witt1_USA.jpg
2024 MLB Home Run Derby live blog: Results, highlights

Top Clips

nbc_bte_woman_final_240715.jpg
Inside Krejčíková's ‘wild’ Wimbledon victory
nbc_bte_skenes_240715.jpg
What would it take for Skenes to win NL Cy Young?
nbc_yahoo_butler_240715.jpg
Butler ‘especially interesting’ in dynasty leagues

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Dinsick low on McIlroy, top of board in The Open

July 16, 2024 06:00 AM
Drew Dinsick explains why he's down on Rory McIlroy and the top betting favorites at price in The Open this weekend at Royal Troon.
nbc_bte_woman_final_240715.jpg
5:45
Inside Krejčíková's ‘wild’ Wimbledon victory
nbc_bte_golf_240715.jpg
4:15
Dinsick low on McIlroy, top of board in The Open
nbc_bte_skenes_240715.jpg
5:37
What would it take for Skenes to win NL Cy Young?
nbc_roto_btetexans_240710.jpg
3:35
Can Texans repeat as AFC South champions in 2024?
nbc_roto_btealcararazjoker_240710.jpg
3:23
How to bet Wimbledon semifinals matchups
nbc_roto_btenbadpoy_40710.jpg
5:01
Can anyone take down Wembanyama as DPOY next year?
nbc_roto_btecolts_240710.jpg
5:58
Croucher: Bet on Colts, Taylor, Richardson upside
nbc_bte_alcarazvpaul_240708.jpg
5:04
Will Paul pull off the upset against Alcaraz?
nbc_bte_copaamericapreview_240708.jpg
2:19
Analyzing Copa America semifinal matchups
nbc_bte_spainvfranceeuros_240708.jpg
5:24
How to live bet Spain v. France in Euro semifinals
