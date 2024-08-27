 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL preseason Week 3 fantasy takeaways
Patrick Mahomes
Matthew Berry’s latest positional rankings for 2024 fantasy season
2024 Presidents Cup - Captains Day Visit
Jim Furyk taking Royal Montreal into consideration for his six Presidents Cup captain’s picks

Top Clips

nbc_bte_nlmvp_240826.jpg
Lindor’s path to beating Ohtani for NL MVP honors
nbc_bte_uso_240826.jpg
Where Alcaraz, Sinner sit in U.S. Open markets
nbc_ffhh_tier23tev4_240826.jpg
Ferguson leads second tier of fantasy tight ends

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL preseason Week 3 fantasy takeaways
Patrick Mahomes
Matthew Berry’s latest positional rankings for 2024 fantasy season
2024 Presidents Cup - Captains Day Visit
Jim Furyk taking Royal Montreal into consideration for his six Presidents Cup captain’s picks

Top Clips

nbc_bte_nlmvp_240826.jpg
Lindor’s path to beating Ohtani for NL MVP honors
nbc_bte_uso_240826.jpg
Where Alcaraz, Sinner sit in U.S. Open markets
nbc_ffhh_tier23tev4_240826.jpg
Ferguson leads second tier of fantasy tight ends

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Merrill 'a real threat' to Skenes in NL ROY market

August 26, 2024 08:47 PM
Bet the Edge says it's "fascinating" that Padres' rising stud Jackson Merrill has supplanted Pirates' ace Paul Skenes as the favorite for this year's National League Rookie of the Year award.
Up Next
nbc_bte_uso_240826.jpg
5:47
Where Alcaraz, Sinner sit in U.S. Open markets
Now Playing
nbc_bte_nlmvp_240826.jpg
4:36
Lindor’s path to beating Ohtani for NL MVP honors
Now Playing
nbc_bte_nlroy_240826.jpg
4:14
Merrill ‘a real threat’ to Skenes in NL ROY market
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btepatriots_240825.jpg
10:33
Maye leads off BTE NFL Preseason Week 3 takeaways
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btesebastianbaez_240825.jpg
3:44
Baez comes through at U.S. Open, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteusopen_240825.jpg
5:32
Zheng can ‘do some damage’ at the U.S. Open
Now Playing
nbc_bte_cfbplayoff_240822.jpg
5:59
Milroe to win Heisman is a high-upside bet
Now Playing
nbc_bte_bigtenchamp_240822.jpg
4:00
Big Ten champion odds are looking top heavy
Now Playing
nbc_bte_fsuvsgt_240822.jpg
3:21
Florida State could ‘run all over’ Georgia Tech
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bte_rushingleader_240821.jpg
3:43
Robinson could ride more carries to rushing title
Now Playing