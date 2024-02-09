Watch Now
'Shocked' at Stefanski winning Coach of the Year
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick react to the 'shocking' result of Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski taking home Coach of the Year by way of a tiebreaker on Bet the Edge.
Flacco winning CPOY is ‘complete insanity’
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick are "speechless" with Joe Flacco winning Comeback Player of the Year and analyze the voting that led to the result on Bet the Edge.
Garrett’s price ‘never made sense’ upon DPOY win
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick react to Myles Garrett winning 2024 Defensive Player of the Year live and just how close T.J. Watt came to challenging for the award on Bet the Edge.
Analyzing SB LVIII leading receiver, MVP markets
Bet the Edge welcomes Brad Spielberger to break down Super Bowl LVIII player props, outrageous Taylor Swift bets and other markets including leading receiver, MVP and more.
NFL offseason markets: No. 1 pick, QB trades
Brad Spielberger joins Bet the Edge to analyze the likelihood of the Bears trading Justin Fields, Caleb Williams as the heavy favorite to go No. 1 and which team is the favorite to land Kirk Cousins.
Public is driving up prices for Super Bowl betting
The Bet the Edge crew analyze the Super Bowl 58 betting market, discussing how the public in Las Vegas is starting to drive up the prices ahead of the big game.
Are betting markets tired of fading Mahomes?
Rufus Peabody joins Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick on Bet the Edge to discuss Super Bowl 58, analyzing whether betting markets are getting tired of fading Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Super Bowl 58 is a ‘very liquid market’
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the Super Bowl 58 betting market, analyzing why this could be the crowning moment for Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers.
Lean heavily on 49ers scoring first in Super Bowl
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look at some of the Super Bowl 58 prop bets, discussing why they favor the San Francisco 49ers to score first vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.