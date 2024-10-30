Watch Now
Should Thorpedo Anna be Breeders' Cup favorite?
Randy Moss joins the Bet the Edge crew to preview the upcoming 2024 Breeders' Cup and discuss whether Thorpedo Anna should be the favorite heading into the championship.
Start over with CLE rating, but LAC the Week 9 bet
Dinsick advises bettors to "start over" with their ratings for the Cleveland Browns because of Jameis Winston's emergence and a healthier offensive line, but for NFL Week 9, he's taking the Los Angeles Chargers to win.
Forever Young could win 2024 Breeders’ Cup
Jay Croucher, Drew Dinsick and Randy Moss preview the Breeders' Cup and analyze the big field, which includes Forever Young, a Japanese thoroughbred that was one of the best horses in the Kentucky Derby.
Moss: Bet against City of Troy in Breeders’ Cup
NBC horse racing analyst Randy Moss joins Bet the Edge to preview the Breeders' Cup, including advice on whether City of Troy is worthy of being a favorite, if the Japanese horses can get a win in the Classic and more.
Jets should take advantage of short-handed Texans
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick look ahead to the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Texans and Jets in Week 9, explaining why New York has a clear advantage over a short-handed Houston team.
Cardinals have a real shot to win the NFC West
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick reassess their expectations of the Arizona Cardinals after a big road win against the Miami Dolphins and analyze their chances to win the division.
Evaluating Coach of the Year odds for Quinn, Reid
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze cases for Dan Quinn and Andy Reid in this year's NFL Coach of the Year race and highlight which head coach has odds worth eyeing in markets.
Colts’ Richardson experiment ending?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick gives their biggest takeaways from NFL Week 8, including a few playoff scenarios and whether the Colts will pull the plug on Anthony Richardson this season.
Questionable favorites lead NFL Week 9 openers
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick look and some intriguing openers for NFL Week 9, including the Seahawks being favored against the Rams and the Raiders being big underdogs against the Bengals.
‘Confident’ Lawrence makes Jags a solid Week 8 bet
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the Week 8 matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Green Bay Packers and explain why the Jaguars have a chance to come together offensively against this Packers defense.