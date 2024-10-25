Watch Now
Dinsick: Tua makes Dolphins one of top Week 8 bets
Dinsick gives his read on the Dolphins vs. Cardinals NFL Week 8 betting market, with Tua Tagovailoa's return changing everything for Miami.
Early NBA impressions: Magic, Pelicans look good
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look at how the early results in the NBA season impact the betting market.
49ers have a favorable SNF matchup vs. Cowboys
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick look ahead to the Sunday Night Football matchup between the 49ers and Cowboys, where they both expect San Francisco to cover the spread.
Will Alabama ‘take care of business’ vs. Missouri?
Max Chadwick explains why he trusts Alabama at home "with their backs against the wall" to cover a double-digit spread against Missouri.
Evaluating Oregon as a bet to win CFP
Eric Froton, Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell discuss Oregon as a pick to win the College Football Playoff National Championship, explaining why the "parity" of the sport makes it tough to buy in on any specific team.
Eye PSU’s Warren over 4.5 catches vs. Wisconsin
Eric Froton explains why he likes Penn State tight end Tyler Warren
Evaluating Western Conference betting odds
The matchups will make the West entertaining this NBA season, but it also means it's hard to pick out an ideal bet for a regular season conference winner.
Falcons vs. Bucs Week 8 best bets
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a closer look at the Week 8 Falcons-Bucs game, including how the injuries to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin impact the spread of the game.
Stock is up on Seahawks going into NFL Week 8
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze why the stock is up on the Seahawks after their blowout victory of the Atlanta Falcons and discuss how to bet on Seattle for the remainder of the season.