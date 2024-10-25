Dinsick: Tua makes Dolphins one of top Week 8 bets

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400
Friday 5: Key questions for NASCAR drivers heading into Homestead playoff weekend
NASCAR Xfinity Ambetter Health 302 - Qualifying
Friday NASCAR schedule for Xfinity, Trucks at Homestead-Miami Speedway
NCAA Football: Minnesota at UCLA
Maryland vs. Minnesota prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, player news, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_edge_bte_orlandorookies_241024.jpg
Early NBA impressions: Magic, Pelicans look good
nbc_edge_bte_ninersdallas_241024.jpg
49ers have a favorable SNF matchup vs. Cowboys
nbc_uswnt_usavsiceland_241024.jpg
Highlights: USWNT vs. Iceland (En Español)

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400
Friday 5: Key questions for NASCAR drivers heading into Homestead playoff weekend
NASCAR Xfinity Ambetter Health 302 - Qualifying
Friday NASCAR schedule for Xfinity, Trucks at Homestead-Miami Speedway
NCAA Football: Minnesota at UCLA
Maryland vs. Minnesota prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, player news, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_edge_bte_orlandorookies_241024.jpg
Early NBA impressions: Magic, Pelicans look good
nbc_edge_bte_ninersdallas_241024.jpg
49ers have a favorable SNF matchup vs. Cowboys
nbc_uswnt_usavsiceland_241024.jpg
Highlights: USWNT vs. Iceland (En Español)

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

Dinsick: Tua makes Dolphins one of top Week 8 bets

October 25, 2024 06:00 AM
Dinsick gives his read on the Dolphins vs. Cardinals NFL Week 8 betting market, with Tua Tagovailoa's return changing everything for Miami.
Up Next
nbc_edge_bte_orlandorookies_241024.jpg
2:53
Early NBA impressions: Magic, Pelicans look good
Now Playing
tua_thumb.jpg
4:28
Dinsick: Tua makes Dolphins one of top Week 8 bets
Now Playing
nbc_edge_bte_ninersdallas_241024.jpg
0:51
49ers have a favorable SNF matchup vs. Cowboys
Now Playing
nbc_edge_bte_bamamissouri_241023.jpg
0:59
Will Alabama ‘take care of business’ vs. Missouri?
Now Playing
nbc_edge_bte_oregon_241023.jpg
2:34
Evaluating Oregon as a bet to win CFP
Now Playing
nbc_edge_bte_tylerwarren_241023.jpg
1:27
Eye PSU’s Warren over 4.5 catches vs. Wisconsin
Now Playing
sga_thumb.jpg
3:51
Evaluating Western Conference betting odds
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btenovtb_241022.jpg
3:28
Falcons vs. Bucs Week 8 best bets
Now Playing
nbc_edge_bte_seahawks_241021.jpg
4:57
Stock is up on Seahawks going into NFL Week 8
Now Playing
nbc_edge_bte_mostimproved_241021.jpg
6:34
Examining market for NBA Most Improved Player
Now Playing