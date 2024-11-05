 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500
William Byron climbs to No. 1 in NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings heading to Phoenix finale
No title at stake now, but Homestead still has a championship feel for Jimmie Johnson
NASCAR Cup Series championship past winners list: Full list of every Cup champion
Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers
Getting Defensive: 2024 Week 10

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btestockdownmin_241102.jpg
Is Darnold a ‘liability’ for Vikings’ chances?
nbc_roto_btenflcoty_241104.jpg
Examining paths for Reid, Campbell to win COY
nbc_cbb_northwestern_martinellicomp_241104.jpg
Highlights: Martinelli muscles through Lehigh

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500
William Byron climbs to No. 1 in NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings heading to Phoenix finale
No title at stake now, but Homestead still has a championship feel for Jimmie Johnson
NASCAR Cup Series championship past winners list: Full list of every Cup champion
Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers
Getting Defensive: 2024 Week 10

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btestockdownmin_241102.jpg
Is Darnold a ‘liability’ for Vikings’ chances?
nbc_roto_btenflcoty_241104.jpg
Examining paths for Reid, Campbell to win COY
nbc_cbb_northwestern_martinellicomp_241104.jpg
Highlights: Martinelli muscles through Lehigh

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

Warriors, Suns highlight early NBA impressions

November 5, 2024 06:00 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick offer some of their betting takeaways from the early days of the NBA season.
Up Next
nbc_roto_btestockdownmin_241102.jpg
3:07
Is Darnold a ‘liability’ for Vikings’ chances?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btenflcoty_241104.jpg
4:10
Examining paths for Reid, Campbell to win COY
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btenbaimpressions_241104.jpg
2:35
Warriors, Suns highlight early NBA impressions
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteweek10openers_241103.jpg
3:40
Keying on PIT-WAS, ATL-NO in Week 10 opening lines
Now Playing
nbc_bte_week9takeaways_241103.jpg
5:14
Week 9 Takeaways: Lions, Rams win division battles
Now Playing
nbc_bte_cardsjets_241103.jpg
4:29
Can Cardinals or Jets maintain success in Week 10?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btedetvgb_241031.jpg
4:30
Whether Love or Willis, bet GB to cover vs. DET?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btebestbets_241031.jpg
5:52
NFL Week 9 best bets: Winston over interceptions
Now Playing
nbc_bte_dillongabriel_241030.jpg
1:04
Gabriel has good chance to hit over vs. Michigan
Now Playing
nbc_bte_ohiopennstate_241030.jpg
0:56
The under may hit in Ohio State-Penn State
Now Playing