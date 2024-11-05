Watch Now
Warriors, Suns highlight early NBA impressions
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick offer some of their betting takeaways from the early days of the NBA season.
Is Darnold a ‘liability’ for Vikings’ chances?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick evaluate how to bet the Vikings after an uneven win over the Colts on SNF.
Examining paths for Reid, Campbell to win COY
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the cases for Dan Campbell and Andy Reid in the COY market and look at a handful of other candidates that could challenge Dan Quinn for the award on Bet the Edge.
Keying on PIT-WAS, ATL-NO in Week 10 opening lines
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look at some of the intriguing opening lines for Week 10, featuring the surging Commanders and an in-division matchup between the Saints and the Falcons.
Week 9 Takeaways: Lions, Rams win division battles
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick talk through the most compelling lines coming out of Sunday in Week 9 of the NFL season.
Can Cardinals or Jets maintain success in Week 10?
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick look ahead to the matchup between the Cardinals and Jets in Week 10 of the NFL season.
Whether Love or Willis, bet GB to cover vs. DET?
Dinsick thinks that whether Jordan Love or Malik Willis is the quarterback, the Packers are a great bet to cover a 3.5-point spread (per DraftKings Sportsbook) against the Lions in NFL Week 9.
NFL Week 9 best bets: Winston over interceptions
Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell break down their favorite NFL bets in Week 9, including the over on Jameis Winston interceptions and the Atlanta Falcons to cover the spread against the Dallas Cowboys.
Gabriel has good chance to hit over vs. Michigan
Brad Thomas, Eric Froton and Vaughn Dalzell aren't scared of Michigan stifling Dillon Gabriel, who they feel has a good chance of going over on his passing yards prop.