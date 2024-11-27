 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500
Statistical leaders for 2024 NASCAR Cup season
Malik Washington 05.jpg
Maryland Commit Malik Washington Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
Trystan Haynes 05.jpg
Defensive Back Trystan Haynes Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American

Top Clips

Cisse.jpg
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 18 Cisse, Newcastle
nbc_roto_rfshawksjets_241127.jpg
Has JSN surpassed Metcalf as SEA’s fantasy WR1?
nbc_roto_rfseaglesravens_241127.jpg
Can Eagles get passing game going vs. Ravens?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500
Statistical leaders for 2024 NASCAR Cup season
Malik Washington 05.jpg
Maryland Commit Malik Washington Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
Trystan Haynes 05.jpg
Defensive Back Trystan Haynes Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American

Top Clips

Cisse.jpg
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 18 Cisse, Newcastle
nbc_roto_rfshawksjets_241127.jpg
Has JSN surpassed Metcalf as SEA’s fantasy WR1?
nbc_roto_rfseaglesravens_241127.jpg
Can Eagles get passing game going vs. Ravens?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

How Washington can cover the spread against Oregon

November 27, 2024 02:00 PM
Bet the Edge examines several ways to approach Washington vs. Oregon markets, including why the Huskies are capable of covering the spread and why the Ducks could have a "sleepy" start.
Up Next
nbc_bte_oregonvwash_241127.jpg
5:45
How Washington can cover the spread against Oregon
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btebestbets_241126.jpg
2:27
Bengals, Falcons lead NFL Week 13 best bets
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btedpoy_241126.jpg
4:50
Watt still the best bet to win 2025 NFL DPOY
Now Playing
nbc_bte_scarolinavclemson_241127.jpg
4:46
South Carolina vs. Clemson could bring ‘chaos’
Now Playing
nbc_bte_heismanconvo_241127.jpg
2:22
Hunter has clear edge in Heisman race over Jeanty
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btemahomesmvp_241126.jpg
5:14
How can Mahomes still win MVP?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btephibal_241126.jpg
8:18
How Eagles vs. Ravens will impact MVP odds
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btebimmnf_241126.jpg
0:42
Bet it in a Minute: Browns-Broncos in NFL Week 13
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btebimsnf_241126.jpg
0:48
Bet it in a Minute: 49ers-Bills in Week 13 SNF
Now Playing
nbc_bte_packers_241125.jpg
0:52
Bet it in a Minute: Dolphins vs. Packers Week 12
Now Playing