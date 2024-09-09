Watch Now
What to make of Bears' offensive woes vs. Titans
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick run through their NFL Week 1 takeaways, including the Bears' lack of offensive production against the Titans, the Giants' uninspiring showing against the Vikings more.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick run through their NFL Week 1 takeaways, including the Bears' lack of offensive production against the Titans, the Giants' uninspiring showing against the Vikings more.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy working within 'narrow margins' and postulate how the New York Jets could frustrate him.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 1 loss to the New England Patriots, debating whether it's time to downgrade quarterback Joe Burrow.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick make a case for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray to win the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award and why he has as good a case as anybody in the league.
Dinsick thinks the spread for the Bears vs. Titans NFL Week 1 matchup should be much closer -- but as things currently stand, he likes the idea of betting on Tennessee.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick give their best bets for Week 1 of the NFL season, explaining why the Texans and Lions are strong picks to start 2024.
Vaughn Dalzell, Eric Froton and Brad Thomas talk about Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava and how his athleticism could propel him to the Heisman Trophy.
Vaughn Dalzell, Eric Froton and Brad Thomas look at Colorado heading to Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers and whether the Buffaloes have enough firepower to keep up offensively.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick react to the Browns being favored at home against the Cowboys despite Dallas seemingly answering a number of preseason concerns.