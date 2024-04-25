 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series A-GAME 200
NASCAR Cup, Xfinity weekend schedule at Dover Motor Speedway
Toronto Blue Jays v Tampa Bay Rays
Saves and Steals: Fairbanks lands on injured list
  • Jorge Montanez
    ,
  • Jorge Montanez
    ,
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Previews
Rex & Lav Pod: With Rory on the verge of rejoining Tour board, will it make a difference?

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btewrdraft_240424.jpg
How many WRs will go in first round of NFL draft?
nbc_roto_btethirdpick_240424.jpg
Breaking down odds for No. 3 overall draft pick
nbc_pl_update_240424.jpg
PL Update: Everton stun Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series A-GAME 200
NASCAR Cup, Xfinity weekend schedule at Dover Motor Speedway
Toronto Blue Jays v Tampa Bay Rays
Saves and Steals: Fairbanks lands on injured list
  • Jorge Montanez
    ,
  • Jorge Montanez
    ,
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Previews
Rex & Lav Pod: With Rory on the verge of rejoining Tour board, will it make a difference?

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btewrdraft_240424.jpg
How many WRs will go in first round of NFL draft?
nbc_roto_btethirdpick_240424.jpg
Breaking down odds for No. 3 overall draft pick
nbc_pl_update_240424.jpg
PL Update: Everton stun Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Will 76ers go 'all out' in Game 3 on home court?

April 25, 2024 06:00 AM
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick break down Knicks-76ers Game 3, and Vaughn is riding with Philadelphia needing a spark down 0-2 at home, but Drew has his reservations.
Up Next
nbc_roto_btewrdraft_240424.jpg
4:20
How many WRs will go in first round of NFL draft?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteeastplayoffs_240424.jpg
4:08
Will 76ers go ‘all out’ in Game 3 on home court?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btethirdpick_240424.jpg
7:18
Breaking down odds for No. 3 overall draft pick
Now Playing
oilers.jpg
7:17
Why Oilers are a bet to win Western Conference
Now Playing
nbc_bte_jjmccarthy_240423.jpg
6:17
McCarthy the ‘quintessential piece’ of NFL draft
Now Playing
nbc_bte_sixerknicks_240423.jpg
5:25
Knicks have ‘more levers to pull’ in Sixers series
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gftgfull_240423.jpg
10:51
Zurich Classic’s format brings betting volatility
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btenbagm2s_240422.jpg
5:05
Can Suns, Pacers bounce back in Game 2s?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btejontayporter_240422.jpg
7:21
Porter ban is ‘the process working correctly’
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btedraftprops_240422.jpg
3:17
Last-minute 2024 NFL Draft props
Now Playing