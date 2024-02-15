Watch Now
Picking the best new team for Justin Fields
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss where Justin Fields' best fit would be if the Chicago Bears decide to move on from their former top pick.
Thunder could be primed for NBA Finals run
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick don't see why the Oklahoma City Thunder's regular season success wouldn't translate into the postseason.
Why Gilgeous-Alexander should be MVP favorite
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss NBA MVP, including why Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the favorite for the award despite Nikola Jokic being atop the betting leaderboard.
Wemby still favorite to win ROY despite Holmgren
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down the NBA Rookie of the Year market and explain why Victor Wembanyama is the clear favorite for the award despite Chet Holmgren's strong play.
Kuminga a valuable MIP bet amid emergence with GSW
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick highlight Jonathan Kuminga as a value bet for NBA Most Improved Player and the vulnerability around Tyrese Maxey, the current favorite, on Bet the Edge.
Best bets for the 2024 French Open
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss how they approach betting on tennis, and why Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek are rightful favorites in the 2024 French Open.
Mahomes’ 2024 NFL MVP odds are too long
Jay Croucher looks ahead to the NFL MVP odds for the 2024 season and explains why Patrick Mahomes is the bet and will likely continue to be so into the future.
Mahomes, Chiefs dynasty is ‘special’
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick react to Super Bowl LVIII, analyzing the play of Patrick Mahomes against Brock Purdy and the coaching matchup between Kyle Shanahan and Andy Reid.
Analyzing early odds to win next year’s Super Bowl
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick evaluate the early odds to win next year's Super Bowl, discussing teams such as the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys outside of the Kansas City Chiefs.