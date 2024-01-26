 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Series - Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Three
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Rhys Hoskins inks deal with Brewers
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Golden State Warriors
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wired, Week 14: Jonathan Kuminga rising
2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington
Friday 5: Michigan football team’s national title inspires NASCAR Cup driver

Top Clips

nbc_bte_maxey_240125.jpg
Maxey the frontrunner for NBA Most Improved Player
nbc_wcbb_ohio_jacy_240125v2.jpg
Highlights: Sheldon drops 25 on Illinois
oly_fswom_nationals_levitoshort_240125.jpg
Levito fights to the top at the U.S. Championships

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

World Series - Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Three
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Rhys Hoskins inks deal with Brewers
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Golden State Warriors
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wired, Week 14: Jonathan Kuminga rising
2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington
Friday 5: Michigan football team’s national title inspires NASCAR Cup driver

Top Clips

nbc_bte_maxey_240125.jpg
Maxey the frontrunner for NBA Most Improved Player
nbc_wcbb_ohio_jacy_240125v2.jpg
Highlights: Sheldon drops 25 on Illinois
oly_fswom_nationals_levitoshort_240125.jpg
Levito fights to the top at the U.S. Championships

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Zheng a live underdog in AO final vs. Sabalenka?

January 26, 2024 06:00 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze if Qiwen Zheng is a live underdog in the Australian Open Women's Final and why her ability to trouble Aryna Sabalenka is "no fluke."
Up Next
nbc_bte_aowomensfinal_240125.jpg
4:14
Zheng a live underdog in AO final vs. Sabalenka?
Now Playing
nbc_bte_maxey_240125.jpg
3:25
Maxey the frontrunner for NBA Most Improved Player
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btechampprops_240124.jpg
8:16
NFL Championship Sunday prop bets
Now Playing
nbc_bte_pfwawards_240125.jpg
7:28
Are NFL DPOY and Coach of the Year wrapped up?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btechampionshipleadersv2_240124.jpg
7:30
NFL Championship Sunday yards leader bets
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btebucksaftergriffin_240123.jpg
8:02
Griffin firing doesn’t change Bucks betting market
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bteaustralianopensemis_240123.jpg
5:26
Can Gauff upset Sabalenka in Australian Open semi?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btesbmvp_240122__102224.jpg
6:45
Super Bowl MVP bet market might be ‘Purdy or pass’
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btenbacoy_240122__150759.jpg
6:24
Coach of the Year could come down to West top seed
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btelions49erspre_240121.jpg
3:09
Will the Lions keep up with the 49ers?
Now Playing