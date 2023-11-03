Breeders' Cup scratches causing mixed feelings

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: OCT 01 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff YellaWood 500
How to watch NASCAR Cup championship race at Phoenix; NBC broadcasters on keys to race
NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250
Championship 4 photo with Dale Jr. fuels Justin Allgaier
nbc_cfb_betmgm_iowanw_231103__182926.jpg
Week 10 College Football Player Props Primer
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_horseracing_juvenileturfsprint_231103.jpg
Big Evs victorious in the BC Juvenile Turf Sprint
nbc_horseracing_goldenstatejuvenilestakesv3_231103.jpg
Magic Spoon wins the Golden State Juvenile Stakes
nbc_horseracing_breederscupmemories_231103.jpg
The best memories of the Breeders’ Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: OCT 01 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff YellaWood 500
How to watch NASCAR Cup championship race at Phoenix; NBC broadcasters on keys to race
NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250
Championship 4 photo with Dale Jr. fuels Justin Allgaier
nbc_cfb_betmgm_iowanw_231103__182926.jpg
Week 10 College Football Player Props Primer
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_horseracing_juvenileturfsprint_231103.jpg
Big Evs victorious in the BC Juvenile Turf Sprint
nbc_horseracing_goldenstatejuvenilestakesv3_231103.jpg
Magic Spoon wins the Golden State Juvenile Stakes
nbc_horseracing_breederscupmemories_231103.jpg
The best memories of the Breeders’ Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Breeders' Cup scratches causing mixed feelings

November 3, 2023 04:39 PM
Jerry Bailey, Randy Moss and Britney Eurton talk about the multiple scratches that have occurred at the 2023 Breeders' Cup and why veterinarians are being extra cautious.