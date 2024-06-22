Tyler's 10m platform final dives from U.S. Trials

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Jordan Spieth didn’t card 59, but he did earn piece of PGA Tour history Saturday at Travelers
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Washougal to host Military Appreciation Race in Round 8 of the 2024 Pro Motocross season
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
NBC Sports, IMSA announce multiyear extension with an increase of network coverage
NBC Sports
,
NBC Sports
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Michelin Pilot Challenge, Watkins Glen
Tyler dives his way to Paris in men’s 10m platform
Highlights: Young cards 59 at Travelers
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Jordan Spieth didn’t card 59, but he did earn piece of PGA Tour history Saturday at Travelers
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Washougal to host Military Appreciation Race in Round 8 of the 2024 Pro Motocross season
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
NBC Sports, IMSA announce multiyear extension with an increase of network coverage
NBC Sports
,
NBC Sports
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Michelin Pilot Challenge, Watkins Glen
Tyler dives his way to Paris in men’s 10m platform
Highlights: Young cards 59 at Travelers
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Tyler's 10m platform final dives from U.S. Trials
June 22, 2024 02:54 PM
Watch all of Carson Tyler's dives during the men's 10m platform final at the U.S. Olympic Diving Trials that earned him qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Close Ad