Tyler's 10m platform final dives from U.S. Trials

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: JUN 22 PGA Travelers Championship
Jordan Spieth didn’t card 59, but he did earn piece of PGA Tour history Saturday at Travelers
MX 2024 Rd 08 Washougal MX Sports Pro Racing Inc cropped.jpg
Washougal to host Military Appreciation Race in Round 8 of the 2024 Pro Motocross season
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal
NBC Sports, IMSA announce multiyear extension with an increase of network coverage

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_esses120hl_240622.jpg
Highlights: Michelin Pilot Challenge, Watkins Glen
oly24_dvmp_trials_taylorwinningdive_240622.jpg
Tyler dives his way to Paris in men’s 10m platform
nbc_golf_camyounghighlights_240622.jpg
Highlights: Young cards 59 at Travelers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: JUN 22 PGA Travelers Championship
Jordan Spieth didn’t card 59, but he did earn piece of PGA Tour history Saturday at Travelers
MX 2024 Rd 08 Washougal MX Sports Pro Racing Inc cropped.jpg
Washougal to host Military Appreciation Race in Round 8 of the 2024 Pro Motocross season
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal
NBC Sports, IMSA announce multiyear extension with an increase of network coverage

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_esses120hl_240622.jpg
Highlights: Michelin Pilot Challenge, Watkins Glen
oly24_dvmp_trials_taylorwinningdive_240622.jpg
Tyler dives his way to Paris in men’s 10m platform
nbc_golf_camyounghighlights_240622.jpg
Highlights: Young cards 59 at Travelers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Tyler's 10m platform final dives from U.S. Trials

June 22, 2024 02:54 PM
Watch all of Carson Tyler's dives during the men's 10m platform final at the U.S. Olympic Diving Trials that earned him qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics.