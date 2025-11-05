 Skip navigation
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Chicago Bulls
Fantasy Basketball Week 3 Injury Report: Trae Young, Zion Williamson join the list
nbc_golf_gcpregame_dpwthlandrecap_231015.jpg
From suspension to chasing Rory McIlroy, Marco Penge ‘in disbelief’ of career arc
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Championship - St. Johns vs Creighton
How to watch South Dakota vs. No. 23 Creighton: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

Top Clips

nbc_soc_usaburkinafasou17_251105.jpg
U-17 HLs: USA 1, Burkina Faso 0 (En Español)
nbc_roto_osuvspurdue_251105.jpg
Pick Ohio State to cover against Purdue
nbc_roto_indianavspsu_251105.jpg
Indiana rush game to dominate Penn State defense

Top News

NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Chicago Bulls
Fantasy Basketball Week 3 Injury Report: Trae Young, Zion Williamson join the list
nbc_golf_gcpregame_dpwthlandrecap_231015.jpg
From suspension to chasing Rory McIlroy, Marco Penge ‘in disbelief’ of career arc
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Championship - St. Johns vs Creighton
How to watch South Dakota vs. No. 23 Creighton: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

Top Clips

nbc_soc_usaburkinafasou17_251105.jpg
U-17 HLs: USA 1, Burkina Faso 0 (En Español)
nbc_roto_osuvspurdue_251105.jpg
Pick Ohio State to cover against Purdue
nbc_roto_indianavspsu_251105.jpg
Indiana rush game to dominate Penn State defense

Sullivan scores late for USA v. Burkina Faso

November 5, 2025 11:57 AM
Cavan Sullivan gets the United States on the board, scoring the goal that proved to be the difference against Burkina Faso in the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

nbc_soc_usaburkinafasou17_251105.jpg
10:01
U-17 HLs: USA 1, Burkina Faso 0 (En Español)
nbc_roto_osuvspurdue_251105.jpg
01:54
Pick Ohio State to cover against Purdue
nbc_roto_indianavspsu_251105.jpg
01:48
Indiana rush game to dominate Penn State defense
nbc_roto_bte_week11bestbets_251105.jpg
01:58
CFB Week 11 best bets: Indiana win, PSU WR Hudson
nbc_roto_bte_navynd_251105.jpg
02:03
‘No reason’ to fade Notre Dame against Navy
MarylandFanFest.jpg
01:52
Maryland’s fan fest brings community together
nbc_roto_spurslakers_251105.jpg
02:10
Lakers ‘can’t be stopped,’ pick over vs. Spurs
nbc_roto_twolvesknicks_251105.jpg
01:51
Lean on Timberwolves if Edwards plays vs. NYK
nbc_cfb_navyndrivalry_251105.jpg
02:49
Inside the Notre Dame vs. Navy football rivalry
nbc_roto_jaguarstexans_251105.jpg
01:38
Bet on Jaguars to take down Texans
nbc_roto_saintspanthers_251105.jpg
01:59
Lean on Panthers to beat Saints, take the over
nbc_pff_steelerschargers_251105.jpg
01:39
Players to watch in Steelers vs. Chargers on SNF
nbc_dps_nfltradereax_251105.jpg
08:28
NFL trade deadline winners and losers
nbc_pff_notredamevsnavy_251105.jpg
01:24
Notre Dame’s rushing attack could sink Navy
nbc_pff_cfpbracket_251105.jpg
01:47
Ohio State, Indiana top seeds in PFF CFP bracket
nbc_pff_biletnikoffaward_251105.jpg
01:23
OSU’s Tate, Smith favorites for Biletnikoff Award
nbc_pft_trade_deadline_superlatives_251105.jpg
05:41
2025 NFL trade deadline superlatives
nbc_pft_week10jacoby_251105.jpg
09:22
Cardinals can run whole offense with Brissett
nbc_pft_frankieluvusus_251105.jpg
02:56
Luvu’s hip-drop tackle suspension is overturned
nbc_pft_power_rankings_rams_251105.jpg
08:10
PFT power rankings: Rams take over in Week 10
nbc_pft_injuryreportintegrity_251105.jpg
06:44
Why integrity of game, honesty must be paramount
nbc_pft_eagles_three_players_251105.jpg
06:17
Eagles add Phillips, Alexander, Carter, keep Brown
nbc_pft_dremont_jones_ravens_251105.jpg
02:32
Jones brings versatility to the Ravens
nbc_pft_trevor_penning_bothsides_251105.jpg
02:13
Why Penning trade ‘makes sense for both sides’
nbc_pft_jakobi_meyers_jags_251105.jpg
04:46
Where Meyers could fit with the Jaguars
nbc_pft_shaeed_sb_window_251105.jpg
04:51
Seahawks gain ‘budding superstar’ in Shaheed
nbc_pft_quinnenwilliamscowboys_251105.jpg
08:52
Williams trade feels like desperation move for DAL
nbc_pft_jetsdraftpicks_251105.jpg
06:02
Jets are ‘swimming in the riches’ with draft picks
nbc_pft_brianschottenheimer_251105.jpg
02:30
Schottenheimer praises Jones’ trade moves
nbc_pft_gardenercoltscontract_251105.jpg
13:31
Gardner can get the Colts to the Super Bowl