Analyzing Heisman candidates, Ohio State future

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Ellie Kam, Danny O’Shea take a serendipitous figure skating pairing to the next level
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Philadelphia Phillies 2024 Team Recap: Are Bryce Harper and Trea Turner still among the fantasy elite?
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Mandarin High School Wide Receiver Jaime Ffrench
Top Clips
Is it time to buy in with Chubb in fantasy?
Smith set for bounce-back game vs. Rams
Yankees need to find steady momentum during Game 5
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Ellie Kam, Danny O’Shea take a serendipitous figure skating pairing to the next level
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Philadelphia Phillies 2024 Team Recap: Are Bryce Harper and Trea Turner still among the fantasy elite?
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Navy All-American Bowl to Honor Mandarin High School Wide Receiver Jaime Ffrench
Top Clips
Is it time to buy in with Chubb in fantasy?
Smith set for bounce-back game vs. Rams
Yankees need to find steady momentum during Game 5
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
CFB
Date
All Scores
Odds by
Watch Now
Analyzing Heisman candidates, Ohio State future
October 30, 2024 10:15 AM
Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge answer fan questions, including if Ohio State can be bowl eligible if they suffer one more loss and who exactly is in the Heisman conversation.
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue