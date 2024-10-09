Buckeyes OC Kelly to return to Oregon in Week 7

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports seek injunction to run with charters during lawsuit
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Wimbledon tennis tournament replaces line judges with technology in break with tradition
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Sinner avenges Shanghai defeat to Shelton; Tsitsipas rants at umpire
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Best radio from Cup playoff race at Talladega
Discussing Stroud’s’ value after Collins’ injury
Will Harris finally breakout against Raiders?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports seek injunction to run with charters during lawsuit
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Wimbledon tennis tournament replaces line judges with technology in break with tradition
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Sinner avenges Shanghai defeat to Shelton; Tsitsipas rants at umpire
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Best radio from Cup playoff race at Talladega
Discussing Stroud’s’ value after Collins’ injury
Will Harris finally breakout against Raiders?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
CFB
Date
All Scores
Odds by
Watch Now
Buckeyes OC Kelly to return to Oregon in Week 7
October 9, 2024 10:05 AM
Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge discuss Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, who was a successful head coach at Oregon from 2009-2012.
Close Ad