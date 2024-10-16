 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays
Boston Red Sox 2024 Team Recap: Ceddanne Rafela and the young guns are coming
Alex Ovechkin
Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin becomes the 60th NHL player to record 700 career assists
Serena Williams
Serena Williams says she had a benign cyst removed from her neck and ‘all is OK’

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_openorcloserbs_241016.jpg
Can managers trust Achane, Moss in Week 7 lineups?
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_xbigconnections_241016.jpg
Revisiting Iowa’s 2023 win over Michigan State
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_iowamsupreview_241016.jpg
Can Iowa keep rolling vs. Michigan State?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores
Watch Now

Should Oregon be No. 1 after beating Ohio State?

October 16, 2024 09:46 AM
Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge answer fan questions, including whether Oregon deserved to be ranked No. 1 after defeating Ohio State, and what is holding USC back.