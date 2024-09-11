Unpacking the history of the Apple Cup

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Big questions for U.S. and European teams entering 2024 Solheim Cup
Mercer Baggs
,
Mercer Baggs
,
Notre Dame vs. Purdue Best bets: Odds, game preview, expert predictions, player news, and stats
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Diamond League Final: Sha’Carri Richardson, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone each enter 2 races
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Williams vs. Stroud headlines Bears-Texans on SNF
First impressions of Williams, Daniels, Nix
Colts, Steelers, Seahawks great bets in NFL Week 2
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
Paralympics
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Big questions for U.S. and European teams entering 2024 Solheim Cup
Mercer Baggs
,
Mercer Baggs
,
Notre Dame vs. Purdue Best bets: Odds, game preview, expert predictions, player news, and stats
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Diamond League Final: Sha’Carri Richardson, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone each enter 2 races
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Williams vs. Stroud headlines Bears-Texans on SNF
First impressions of Williams, Daniels, Nix
Colts, Steelers, Seahawks great bets in NFL Week 2
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
Paralympics
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
CFB
Date
View All Scores
Watch Now
Unpacking the history of the Apple Cup
September 11, 2024 02:35 PM
Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge discuss the storied history of the Apple Cup and what to expect from Washington State-Washington at Lumen Field in Week 3.
Close Ad