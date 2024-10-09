 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports seek injunction to run with charters during lawsuit
Wimbledon
Wimbledon tennis tournament replaces line judges with technology in break with tradition
Jannick Sinner
Sinner avenges Shanghai defeat to Shelton; Tsitsipas rants at umpire

Top Clips

nbc_nas_toyotascandega_241009.jpg
Best radio from Cup playoff race at Talladega
nbc_ffhh_collinsir_241009.jpg
Discussing Stroud’s’ value after Collins’ injury
nbc_ffhh_harrisstruggles_241009.jpg
Will Harris finally breakout against Raiders?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports seek injunction to run with charters during lawsuit
Wimbledon
Wimbledon tennis tournament replaces line judges with technology in break with tradition
Jannick Sinner
Sinner avenges Shanghai defeat to Shelton; Tsitsipas rants at umpire

Top Clips

nbc_nas_toyotascandega_241009.jpg
Best radio from Cup playoff race at Talladega
nbc_ffhh_collinsir_241009.jpg
Discussing Stroud’s’ value after Collins’ injury
nbc_ffhh_harrisstruggles_241009.jpg
Will Harris finally breakout against Raiders?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

Players to watch in college football Week 7

October 9, 2024 10:05 AM
Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge discuss impact players in crucial Week 7 Big Ten matchups, including Washington-Iowa, Wisconsin-Rutgers, and Purdue-Illinois.