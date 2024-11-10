 Skip navigation
Top News

nbc_cfb_coloradodiscussion_241109.jpg
10 Takeaways from Week 11: Colorado takes center stage, and Miami finally goes down
warren.jpg
Warren scores 2 TDs as No. 6 Penn State routs Washington 35-6
Notre Dame Fighting Irish QB Riley Leonard
Riley Leonard accounts for three touchdowns as No. 10 Notre Dame routs Florida State 52-3

Top Clips

warren_PSU.jpg
Highlights: Penn State routs Washington
nd_fsu_thumb_real.jpg
HLs: Red-hot Notre Dame steamrolls Florida State
nbc_cfb_franklinint_241109.jpg
Franklin emphasizes improvement after Week 11 win

Watch Now

HLs: Indiana tops UMich to earn record 10th win

November 10, 2024 12:00 AM
Kurtis Rourke threw two first-half touchdowns to help lead No. 8 Indiana to a 20-15 victory over Michigan in Bloomington as the Hoosiers earned their first 10-win season in program history.