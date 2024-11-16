 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Clemson at Pittsburgh quarterback
Cade Klubnik’s late touchdown run helps No. 17 Clemson escape with a 24-20 win over Pitt
QuinnEwers.jpg
Ewers’ two touchdowns, Texas’ defense lead No. 3 Longhorns past Arkansas 20-10
NCAA Football: Utah at Colorado
Shedeur Sanders shrugs off shaky start, throws 3 TD passes to lead No. 18 Colorado past Utah 49-24

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_uvafumble_241116.jpg
Watts gets it right back after Irish cough up punt
nbc_cfb_ndtdlove_241116.jpg
ND turns Tyree’s muffed opening kick into early TD
nbc_cbb_ndvsgeo_241116.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame dominates Georgetown

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Clemson at Pittsburgh quarterback
Cade Klubnik’s late touchdown run helps No. 17 Clemson escape with a 24-20 win over Pitt
QuinnEwers.jpg
Ewers’ two touchdowns, Texas’ defense lead No. 3 Longhorns past Arkansas 20-10
NCAA Football: Utah at Colorado
Shedeur Sanders shrugs off shaky start, throws 3 TD passes to lead No. 18 Colorado past Utah 49-24

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_uvafumble_241116.jpg
Watts gets it right back after Irish cough up punt
nbc_cfb_ndtdlove_241116.jpg
ND turns Tyree’s muffed opening kick into early TD
nbc_cbb_ndvsgeo_241116.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame dominates Georgetown

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Leonard, Harrison link for 8-yard Notre Dame TD

November 16, 2024 04:49 PM
Riley Leonard and Jayden Harrison capped off an 88-yard scoring drive for Notre Dame with 8-yard touchdown pass, giving the Fighting Irish a two-score lead over Virginia.