Pop-Tarts Bowl ups the ante with six mascots

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cleveland Guardians v. Boston Red Sox
MLB returns to NBC and Peacock with three-year media rights partnership beginning in 2026
NCAA Basketball: Hall of Fame Series-Boston-Connecticut at Brigham Young
How to watch No. 23 Wisconsin vs. No. 9 BYU: TV, live stream info, storylines for Friday’s game
for_mpx_video.jpg
Ahead of CME final, new LPGA commish shares roadmap to tour’s long-term success
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_backtothefutures_251119.jpg
Bet over on Cowboys’ win total, under on Titans’
nbc_ffhh_rbopenorclosev2_251119.jpg
Marks taking over starting RB spot for Texans
nbc_ffhh_shedeurtostart_251119.jpg
How will Judkins fare in Sanders’ first start?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cleveland Guardians v. Boston Red Sox
MLB returns to NBC and Peacock with three-year media rights partnership beginning in 2026
NCAA Basketball: Hall of Fame Series-Boston-Connecticut at Brigham Young
How to watch No. 23 Wisconsin vs. No. 9 BYU: TV, live stream info, storylines for Friday’s game
for_mpx_video.jpg
Ahead of CME final, new LPGA commish shares roadmap to tour’s long-term success
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_backtothefutures_251119.jpg
Bet over on Cowboys’ win total, under on Titans’
nbc_ffhh_rbopenorclosev2_251119.jpg
Marks taking over starting RB spot for Texans
nbc_ffhh_shedeurtostart_251119.jpg
How will Judkins fare in Sanders’ first start?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Pop-Tarts Bowl ups the ante with six mascots

November 19, 2025 12:25 PM
Nicole Auerbach discusses the Pop-Tarts Bowl getting six edible mascots, continuing to etch its place as one of college football's most unique bowl games.

Related Videos

nbc_rtf_pittgeo_251119.jpg
03:02
Pitt vs. GA Tech could be ‘best game of the day’
KentuckyRTF11-19.jpg
05:36
Kentucky, USC, Rutgers lead underdog picks
nbc_rtf_byucincy_251119.jpg
02:30
Will BYU be able power past Cincinnati?
nbc_rtf_uscoregon_251119.jpg
04:03
CFP stakes loom large over USC vs. Oregon
CarsonBeckRTf11-19.jpg
05:48
Evaluating CFP ‘chaos scenarios’
nbc_rtf_jamesfranklinv2_251119.jpg
06:48
Franklin is a ‘grand slam’ hire for Virginia Tech
nbc_rtf_reactiontocfprankings_251119.jpg
16:49
What do CFP rankings reveal about committee?
nbc_roto_bte_week13bestbets_251119.jpg
02:13
Pittsburgh, Charlotte top Week 13’s best bets
nbc_roto_bte_syracusendv2_251119.jpg
02:04
Can Syracuse cover against Notre Dame?
nbc_roto_bte_uscoregon_251119.jpg
01:54
Expect an ‘exciting game’ between Oregon and USC
nbc_roto_bte_missoklahoma_251119.jpg
02:01
Missouri QB injury will play a factor vs. Oklahoma
nbc_roto_bte_rutgersosu_251119.jpg
01:48
Rutgers will struggle vs. Ohio State’s defense
nbc_pff_washingtonucla_251119.jpg
01:15
Washington-UCLA highlights NBC’s CFB triple-header
nbc_pff_nebraskapennstate_251119.jpg
01:09
Key matchups to watch in Penn State vs. Nebraska
nbc_pff_syracusenotredame_251119.jpg
01:45
Notre Dame vs. Syracuse players to watch
nbc_cfb_usciowa_251115.jpg
05:00
Highlights: USC outlasts Iowa
nbc_cfb_osuuclahl_251115.jpg
08:59
Highlights: Ohio State steamrolls UCLA
nbc_cfb_unddeskconvo_251115.jpg
02:47
Does Notre Dame have what it takes to win it all?
nbc_cfb_ryandayintv_251115.jpg
01:00
Day reflects on Ohio state’s win over UCLA
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_251115.jpg
02:15
Analyzing Rodriguez’s Heisman chances
nbc_rtf_groupof5_251115.jpg
02:13
Navy defeats USF, adds another wrinkle to CFP race
nbc_rtf_usciowa_251115.jpg
02:14
USC rallies in gritty home win against Iowa
nbc_rtf_accconvo_251115.jpg
03:53
ACC continues to be the conference of chaos
nbc_rtf_notredamepitt_251115.jpg
02:20
Notre Dame handles business vs. Pittsburgh
nbc_rtf_texasamsc_251115.jpg
03:05
A&M comes back to beat SC in wild showdown
nbc_rtf_bamaoklahoma_251115.jpg
02:41
Oklahoma defense steps up vs. Alabama
nbc_cfb_osutd5_251115.jpg
01:44
Styles takes kickoff return 100 yards to the house
nbc_cfb_uclatd1_251115.jpg
53
Gilmer gets UCLA on the board vs. Ohio State
nbc_cfb_osutd4_251115.jpg
47
West extends Ohio State’s lead against UCLA
nbc_cfb_nattitlecontenders_251115.jpg
01:26
Who are the legit national championship teams?

Latest Clips

nbc_ffhh_backtothefutures_251119.jpg
01:43
Bet over on Cowboys’ win total, under on Titans’
nbc_ffhh_rbopenorclosev2_251119.jpg
07:09
Marks taking over starting RB spot for Texans
nbc_ffhh_shedeurtostart_251119.jpg
03:53
How will Judkins fare in Sanders’ first start?
nbc_nba_collegecheck_251119.jpg
04:07
Syracuse’s freshman Anthony ‘will be a pro’
falcons_251119.jpg
02:09
Falcons will use run-heavy scheme with Cousins in
nbc_ffhh_chasesuspension_251119.jpg
10:31
Chase’s suspension makes Higgins a fantasy WR1
nbc_ffhh_trevorlawrenceopenclose_251119.jpg
03:48
Lawrence well outside fantasy ‘QB1 territory’
nbc_ffhh_blinddate_251119.jpg
06:24
Trust Kamara, Barkley to get heavy volume
nbc_nba_qswithp_251119.jpg
10:20
Reviewing the Celtics and Wizards’ rebuilds
nbc_nba_tradestay2_251119.jpg
09:56
Assessing trade options for Williamson, Young
nbc_fnia_firstyearcoaches_251119.jpg
04:05
Vrabel, Johnson making big impressions in Year 1
nbc_fnia_snfpreviewbucsrams_251119.jpg
06:55
Bucs ‘in sticky territory’ ahead of Rams showdown
nbc_fnia_youngqbs_251119.jpg
05:38
Williams, Maye are most impressive second-year QBs
nbc_nba_pick6dk_251119.jpg
05:01
NBA Pick 6: Anthony-Towns points, Mitchell assists
nbc_nba_tradestay1_251119.jpg
09:54
Trade or stay: Mavericks’ Davis and Grizz’s Morant
nbc_nba_pelicansfire_251119.jpg
02:58
Pelicans fan base deserves more after Green firing
nbc_fnia_nfcplayoffpic_251119.jpg
07:54
Eagles, Rams ‘are legit’ contenders in the NFC
nbc_golf_rexrsm_251119.jpg
04:08
Stakes are high for entire field at RSM Classic
nbc_nba_cunninghamnews_251119.jpg
05:43
Cunningham announces shoe deal with Nike
nbc_fnia_afcplayoffpicv2_251119.jpg
08:02
Broncos, Patriots headline race for AFC’s top seed
nbc_fnia_chiefstrouble_251119.jpg
05:57
Dungy: Chiefs continuously make same mistakes
nbc_fnia_joshallen_251119.jpg
03:17
Can Allen continue to put the Bills on his back?
nbc_roto_rocketcavsv2_251119.jpg
01:50
Croucher: Rockets-Cavs is a total ‘coin flip’
nbc_roto_falconsaintv2_251119.jpg
02:08
Cousins starting for ATL cause for concern vs. NO
nbc_roto_kicksmavv2_251119.jpg
01:38
Lean Knicks to cover vs. Mavericks
nbc_roto_jetsravenv2_251119.jpg
01:53
Can Jets keep things close vs. Ravens?
nbc_pft_aaronrv2_251119.jpg
05:08
Rodgers won’t need surgery on fractured wrist
nbc_pft_ramseyfine_251119.jpg
06:37
NFL should publicize result of all appealed fines
nbc_pft_camskattebowwe_251119.jpg
01:41
Skattebo responds to WWE appearance backlash
nbc_pft_pickens_251119.jpg
07:40
Florio: Steelers really ‘mishandled’ Pickens