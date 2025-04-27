 Skip navigation
London Marathon 2025
London Marathon: Tigst Assefa breaks women’s only world record, Sabastian Sawe wins men’s title
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Final Round
Zurich Classic 2025 prize money: Full team, individual payouts for $9.2 million purse
The Chevron Championship - Final Round
Chevron Championship 2025 prize money: Full purse payout for LPGA’s first major

Top Clips

nbc_pl_tacticssession_250427.jpg
How Liverpool handled Spurs to win PL title
nbc_pl_update_250427.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool rout Spurs to win title
nbc_pl_liverpoolwins_250427.jpg
WATCH: Liverpool become Premier League champions

Highlights: Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2025

April 27, 2025 01:18 PM
Relive the action from the 2025 Liège-Bastogne-Liège, where riders battle on a 252 km route.

nbc_pl_tacticssession_250427.jpg
05:17
How Liverpool handled Spurs to win PL title
nbc_pl_update_250427.jpg
06:01
PL Update: Liverpool rout Spurs to win title
nbc_pl_liverpoolwins_250427.jpg
02:56
WATCH: Liverpool become Premier League champions
nbc_pl_slotintv_250427.jpg
04:19
Slot reflects on Liverpool’s ‘brilliant’ campaign
nbc_pl_salehintv_250427.jpg
03:44
Salah describes emotions of Liverpool’s title win
nbc_pff_afcnorth_250427.jpg
08:43
Browns were ‘story’ of NFL draft with Sanders pick
nbc_pff_roseman_250427.jpg
08:14
Eagles lead NFC East with strong NFL draft haul
nbc_pl_psreaction_250427.jpg
05:01
Slot addresses Anfield after Liverpool win title
nbc_pl_livtot_250427.jpg
16:11
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Spurs Matchweek 34
nbc_pl_vandijkintv_250427.jpg
01:08
Liverpool ‘the most beautiful club in the world’
nbc_pff_nfcnorth_250427.jpg
08:44
Bears add ‘endless possibilities’ for Johnson
nbc_cyc_bastogneleigesfem_250427.jpg
32:45
Highlights: Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2025
nbc_pff_afcwest_250427.jpg
12:45
Raiders, Chargers add difference-makers in draft
nbc_pl_salahgoal2_250427.jpg
01:53
Udogie’s own goal gifts Liverpool 5-1 lead
nbc_cyc_lecourtintv_250427.jpg
01:06
Le Court proud of Liège–Bastogne–Liège Femmes win
nbc_pl_salahgoal_250427.jpg
01:52
Salah drives Liverpool 4-1 in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_gakpogoal_250427.jpg
01:40
Gakpo makes it 3-1 for Liverpool against Spurs
nbc_pl_macallistergoal_250427.jpg
01:41
Mac Allister blasts Liverpool 2-1 up over Spurs
diaz_goal_liv_copy.jpg
02:50
Diaz brings Liverpool level v. Tottenham Hotspur
nbc_pl_solankegoal_250427.jpg
01:06
Solanke heads Spurs in front of Liverpool
nbc_pl_boumu_250427.jpg
10:08
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Man United MWK 34
nbc_pl_hojlundgoal_250427.jpg
53
Hojlund scores 96th-minute equalizer v. Cherries
nbc_rugby_walesvitaly_250427.jpg
15:13
Six Nations highlights: Italy 44, Wales 12
nbc_pl_evanilsonredcard_250427.jpg
03:14
Evanilson sent off against Man United
nbc_pl_semenyogoal_250427.jpg
01:21
Semenyo drills Bournemouth ahead of Man United
nbc_pl_pitchside_250427.jpg
03:01
Neville: Slot, Liverpool ‘deserve’ to win title
nbc_pl_slot_250427.jpg
03:18
How impressive has Slot’s first season been?
GettyImages-2212265134_copy.jpg
01:34
‘Nobody came close': Liverpool clinch PL title
nbc_moto_smxwhatriderssaid_250426.jpg
07:04
What riders said after Pittsburgh Supercross
nbc_moto_smxpitthls_250426.jpg
23:24
Highlights: Supercross Round 15, Pittsburgh