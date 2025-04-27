Highlights: Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2025

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
London Marathon: Tigst Assefa breaks women’s only world record, Sabastian Sawe wins men’s title
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Zurich Classic 2025 prize money: Full team, individual payouts for $9.2 million purse
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Chevron Championship 2025 prize money: Full purse payout for LPGA’s first major
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
How Liverpool handled Spurs to win PL title
PL Update: Liverpool rout Spurs to win title
WATCH: Liverpool become Premier League champions
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
London Marathon: Tigst Assefa breaks women’s only world record, Sabastian Sawe wins men’s title
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Zurich Classic 2025 prize money: Full team, individual payouts for $9.2 million purse
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Chevron Championship 2025 prize money: Full purse payout for LPGA’s first major
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
How Liverpool handled Spurs to win PL title
PL Update: Liverpool rout Spurs to win title
WATCH: Liverpool become Premier League champions
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2025
April 27, 2025 01:18 PM
Relive the action from the 2025 Liège-Bastogne-Liège, where riders battle on a 252 km route.
Latest Clips
05:17
How Liverpool handled Spurs to win PL title
06:01
PL Update: Liverpool rout Spurs to win title
02:56
WATCH: Liverpool become Premier League champions
04:19
Slot reflects on Liverpool’s ‘brilliant’ campaign
03:44
Salah describes emotions of Liverpool’s title win
08:43
Browns were ‘story’ of NFL draft with Sanders pick
08:14
Eagles lead NFC East with strong NFL draft haul
05:01
Slot addresses Anfield after Liverpool win title
16:11
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Spurs Matchweek 34
01:08
Liverpool ‘the most beautiful club in the world’
08:44
Bears add ‘endless possibilities’ for Johnson
32:45
Highlights: Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2025
12:45
Raiders, Chargers add difference-makers in draft
01:53
Udogie’s own goal gifts Liverpool 5-1 lead
01:06
Le Court proud of Liège–Bastogne–Liège Femmes win
01:52
Salah drives Liverpool 4-1 in front of Spurs
01:40
Gakpo makes it 3-1 for Liverpool against Spurs
01:41
Mac Allister blasts Liverpool 2-1 up over Spurs
02:50
Diaz brings Liverpool level v. Tottenham Hotspur
01:06
Solanke heads Spurs in front of Liverpool
10:08
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Man United MWK 34
53
Hojlund scores 96th-minute equalizer v. Cherries
15:13
Six Nations highlights: Italy 44, Wales 12
03:14
Evanilson sent off against Man United
01:21
Semenyo drills Bournemouth ahead of Man United
03:01
Neville: Slot, Liverpool ‘deserve’ to win title
03:18
How impressive has Slot’s first season been?
01:34
‘Nobody came close': Liverpool clinch PL title
07:04
What riders said after Pittsburgh Supercross
23:24
Highlights: Supercross Round 15, Pittsburgh
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue