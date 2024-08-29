Watch Now
Behind Castrillo's shocking Vuelta Stage 13 win
Bob Roll and Christian Vande Velde look at Stage 12 of the 2024 Vuelta a España, where Pablo Castrillo scored a shocking and emotional win with a gritty effort.
Williams presents solid value as 9th round pick
The Rotoworld Football Show crew discuss their ideal picks in the later rounds and name Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams as an undervalued prospect for your fantasy team.
Week 1 moments Galaxy Brains is most excited for
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter discuss the things they're most excited about for Week 1 of the NFL season.
Waddle has higher fantasy ceiling in 2024
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter explain why Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is set for positive regression to become an extremely valuable pick in the third round of fantasy drafts.
Jefferson still being drafted 'too low' in fantasy
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter discuss how Justin Jefferson's lower ADP due to Sam Darnold starting for the Minnesota Vikings makes him a slam-dunk fantasy pick in the first round.
Mahomes on his evolution in the NFL
Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes sits down with Chris Simms to talk about the stages of his development playing in the National Football League and where he thinks he needs to improve.
Mahomes-Reid connection strong heading into season
Patrick Mahomes talks with Chris Simms about his relationship with Andy Reid, how the Chiefs turned around the 2023 season to win the Super Bowl and where his creativity comes from.
Garrett: Patriots making the right call with QBs
Jason Garrett joins Dan Patrick to talk about Jacoby Brissett getting the starting quarterback nod over Drake Maye and the intricacies of NFL playcalling.
Which backup QB plays first: Fields or Maye?
Dan Patrick breaks down the starting quarterback battles in the Pittsburgh Steelers' and New England Patriots' camps, and gives his best guess as to which backup, Justin Fields or Drake Maye, sees the field first.
Best bets: NFL regular-season passing leader
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers make their picks for the NFL regular season passing leader in 2024.