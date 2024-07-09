Watch Now
Battle for green jersey tightens after Stage 10
Tejay van Garderen and Brent Bookwalter recap Stage 10 of the 2024 Tour de France, where Jasper Philipsen won a flat 187 kilometers and a mass sprint.
