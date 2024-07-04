 Skip navigation
Top News

David Duval
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
John Deere Classic - Round One
PGA Tour rookie Hayden Springer shoots 59 with dramatic finish in Rd. 1 of John Deere
111th Tour de France 2024 - Stage 6
How to watch every stage of the 2024 Tour de France: Stages, schedule, start times, live stream info

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_spiethrd1_240704.jpg
Spieth frustrated with Round 1 showing
nbc_golf_gc_haydenspringerintv_240704.jpg
Springer: Tying tournament record ‘pretty special’
nbc_cyc_s6exthl_240704.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Tour de France, Stage 6

Watch Now

Relegation controversy on Tour de France Stage 6

July 4, 2024 01:45 PM
Brent Bookwalter and Tejay van Garderen share their takeaways from Stage 6 of the 2024 Tour de France, where Dutch sprinter Dylan Groenewegen emerged victorious in a photo finish.
