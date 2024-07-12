Watch Now
Philipsen conquers the crosswinds in Stage 13
Tejay van Garderen and Brent Bookwalter recap Stage 13 of the 2024 Tour de France, where Jasper Philipsen navigated a chaotic finish to claim victory.
Will Patterson stymie a potential Warren breakout?
The Rotoworld Football Show evaluates the Pittsburgh Steelers backfield, analyzing whether veteran Cordarrelle Patterson will cut into the touches for third-year running back Jaylen Warren.
Hard not to buy into Daniels’ fantasy profile
The Rotoworld Football Show analyzes Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, discussing why his dual-threat ability makes him a must-own in fantasy football.
Achane’s ‘elite upside’ makes him a fantasy force
Kyle Dvorchak, Lawrence Jackson and Davis Mattek discuss De’Von Achane's fantasy potential with the Miami Dolphins, comparing the former Texas A&M Aggie to Chris Johnson entering his second season in the NFL.
Can Texans repeat as AFC South champions in 2024?
The Bet the Edge crew takes an early look at the betting market for the AFC South title, discussing whether CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans can repeat as champions next season.
Croucher: Bet on Colts, Taylor, Richardson upside
Jay Croucher thinks the Indianapolis Colts are a team whose upside is worth betting on -- just like Jonathan Taylor and Anthony Richardson are players who bring tremendous upside to the NFL Awards markets.
PFT PM Mailbag: Williams, Odunze contract status?
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to discuss the Jim Trotter case, the Sunday Ticket trial verdict, the contract status of Chicago Bears rookies and more.
Florio: Seymour, Brady interested in LV ownership
Mike Florio unpacks the news that Richard Seymour and Tom Brady are reportedly interested in joining forces to secure an ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.
Burrow wants to play flag football in Olympics
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has expressed interest in playing for the United States flag football team at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.
Jones named a plaintiff in countersuit
Mike Florio discusses Jerry Jones' lawsuit stemming from a breach of contract on a settlement agreement back in 1998.