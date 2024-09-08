Watch Now
Roglic wins record-tying fourth Vuelta a España
Bob Roll and Christian Vande Velde discuss the Stage 21 time trial that capped off the 2024 Vuelta a España where Primoz Roglic pulled away from Ben O'Connor to secure a record-tying fourth race win.
Watt found ‘golden nugget’ studying Falcons film
Mike Florio provides details on Steelers linebacker TJ Watt saying he found a "golden nugget" studying the Atlanta Falcons film that provided an advantage for Pittsburgh.
Mixon confident ‘I’m just reaching my prime’
Mike Florio provides insight on his conversation with Joe Mixon, detailing how there’s much more to come for the RB in Houston.
Inside Hill detainment situation and next steps
Mike Florio provides an update on the Tyreek Hill situation, including what options the WR has from a litigation perspective and what steps have been taken by the Miami-Dade Police Department.
Mayo felt a ‘rush’ after first win as Patriots HC
New England Patriots coach Jerod Mayo recaps his squad's 16-10 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals and explains his mindset going into Week 2 as the Patriots play host to the Seattle Seahawks.
Hill addresses detainment by Miami-Dade Police
Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill addresses getting detained by Miami-Dade Police before Week 1 game against the Jaguars, explaining how he wants to turn the situation into a positive for both parties.
Allen remained confident in second-half surge
Josh Allen sheds light on the Bills' offensive efforts in their Week 1 win over the Cardinals and discusses how Buffalo was able to find a groove.
Kupp, Lamb among top NFL Week 1 player prop bets
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew weighs in on several player props across the NFL for Week 1, including Cooper Kupp's receiving totals on Sunday Night Football. Odds by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Avoid Purdy in Week 1 fantasy lineups vs. Jets
Jay Croucher and Matthew Berry share why they're concerned about Brock Purdy's outlook in Week 1 fantasy football lineups against a tough New York Jets defense.
Kwok trailblazes a new era of flag football
Flag football has become a gateway to the game for female athletes, and as Head of Flag Football for the NFL, Stephanie Kwok reveals what’s next for one of the world’s fastest growing sports.
Barkley on Eagles’ Week 1 win: This is expected
Saquon Barkley and A.J. Brown discuss the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 1 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Brazil, explaining why it's expected but know they could be better on the offensive side of the ball.