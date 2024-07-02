 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic wins his first match at Wimbledon with a sleeve on his surgically repaired knee
Open - Final Qualifying - West Lancashire
Sergio Garcia put on clock amid big qualifying crowd: ‘Cost me’ Open berth
John Deere Classic - Final Round
John Deere Classic: Tee times, groupings for Rounds 1 and 2

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240702.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Chiefs stadium, PFT is 15
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240702.jpg
Will Sunday Ticket case go to the Supreme Court?
nbc_pftpm_johngrudencase_240702.jpg
Gruden loses NFL lawsuit reconsideration

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic wins his first match at Wimbledon with a sleeve on his surgically repaired knee
Open - Final Qualifying - West Lancashire
Sergio Garcia put on clock amid big qualifying crowd: ‘Cost me’ Open berth
John Deere Classic - Final Round
John Deere Classic: Tee times, groupings for Rounds 1 and 2

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240702.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Chiefs stadium, PFT is 15
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240702.jpg
Will Sunday Ticket case go to the Supreme Court?
nbc_pftpm_johngrudencase_240702.jpg
Gruden loses NFL lawsuit reconsideration

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Pogacar dominates Stage 4, takes the yellow jersey

July 2, 2024 01:50 PM
Brent Bookwalter and Tejay van Garderen share their takeaways from Stage 4 of the 2024 Tour de France, which Tadej Pogacar dominated to earn the stage win and the yellow jersey.
Up Next
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240702.jpg
19:04
PFT PM Mailbag: Chiefs stadium, PFT is 15
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240702.jpg
14:32
Will Sunday Ticket case go to the Supreme Court?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_johngrudencase_240702.jpg
11:14
Gruden loses NFL lawsuit reconsideration
Now Playing
hill.jpg
5:01
Hill taking ‘happy thoughts’ approach to new deal
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_ceedeelamb_240702.jpg
4:26
Florio: Cowboys are ‘cheap’ and ‘short-sighted’
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_patrickmahomes_240627.jpg
8:43
Florio responds to Wright’s comments on Mahomes
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240628.jpg
14:53
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL Sunday Ticket, PFT overseas
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_sundayticketpt2_240627.jpg
12:59
Potential figures from Sunday Ticket case verdict
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_sundayticketpt1_240627.jpg
13:27
What’s next after NFL Sunday Ticket trial verdict?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_mahomesplay_240627.jpg
11:59
How much longer will Mahomes play in the NFL?
Now Playing